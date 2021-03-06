Adelaide Pfirman

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Adelaide H. Pfirman, 93, Norfolk, will be Tuesday afternoon, March 9, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn., at a later date.
She died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Memorials are preferred to the Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk or the Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing, Minn.
1927-2021
Adelaide was born July 29, 1927, in New York City, N.Y., to Peter and Louise (Oakes) Hahn Jr.
On Sept. 2, 1950, Adelaide married Edwin D. Pfirman in Hempstead, N.Y. The couple was blessed with three children: Nancy, Ginger and Carl.
Over the years, the family lived in Bay Shore, N.Y., Dayton, Ohio, Naperville, Ill., Westport, Conn., Canfield, Ohio, and Washington, Iowa. In December 1988, the couple retired to Red Wing.
Adelaide was active in the League of Women Voters. She was devoted spouse and mother.
Adelaide was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing portraits with chalk and pencil. She was very active in church activities in each city that she lived in.
Adelaide had a great fondness for the ocean.
She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Joe) Nockels of Norfolk; a son, Carl (John Keho) Pfirman of Los Angeles; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Adelaide was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; and a daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Chris Sack.
