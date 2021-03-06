You have permission to edit this article.
Adelaide Pfirman

Adelaide Pfirman

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Adelaide H. Pfirman, 93, Norfolk, will be Tuesday afternoon, March 9, at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Peter Jark-Swain will officiate. Inurnment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn., at a later date.

She died Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.

Memorials are preferred to the Trinity Episcopal Church in Norfolk or the Christ Episcopal Church in Red Wing, Minn.

1927-2021

Adelaide was born July 29, 1927, in New York City, N.Y., to Peter and Louise (Oakes) Hahn Jr.

On Sept. 2, 1950, Adelaide married Edwin D. Pfirman in Hempstead, N.Y. The couple was blessed with three children: Nancy, Ginger and Carl.

Over the years, the family lived in Bay Shore, N.Y., Dayton, Ohio, Naperville, Ill., Westport, Conn., Canfield, Ohio, and Washington, Iowa. In December 1988, the couple retired to Red Wing.

Adelaide was active in the League of Women Voters. She was devoted spouse and mother.

Adelaide was a talented artist who enjoyed drawing portraits with chalk and pencil. She was very active in church activities in each city that she lived in.

Adelaide had a great fondness for the ocean.

She is survived by her daughter, Nancy (Joe) Nockels of Norfolk; a son, Carl (John Keho) Pfirman of Los Angeles; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Adelaide was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; and a daughter and son-in-law, Ginger and Chris Sack.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

