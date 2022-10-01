 Skip to main content
TILDEN — Services for Adam R. Wright, 37, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate, with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.

Adam Wright died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

1985-2022

Adam R. Wright, son of Richard Wright Jr. and Darla (Rohlff) Wright, was born Feb. 21, 1985, at Norfolk. Adam graduated from Elkhorn Valley Public Schools in 2003, and later attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk. After his college graduation, Adam attended the Police Academy in Grand Island, returning to Meadow Grove to serve as a police officer. He served as a police officer for the village of Meadow Grove for several years before beginning his full-time farming career.

On Dec. 6, 2008, Adam was united in marriage to Ashley Osberg at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with one daughter, Harper.

Adam served on the Meadow Grove Fire Department where he was assistant chief. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Adam was known for always helping those in need.

Adam is survived by his wife, Ashley Wright of Meadow Grove; daughter Harper of Meadow Grove; mother Darla Wright of Meadow Grove; maternal grandparents Dewayne and Norma Rohlff; sister Sarah (Ryan) Glover of Omaha; two nephews, Levi and Noah Glover; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Skip” Wright Jr.; and paternal grandparents Richard Wright, Sr. and B. Jeanne Wright.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

