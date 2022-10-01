TILDEN — Services for Adam R. Wright, 37, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Tilden. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate, with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Adam Wright died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1985-2022
Adam R. Wright, son of Richard Wright Jr. and Darla (Rohlff) Wright, was born Feb. 21, 1985, at Norfolk. Adam graduated from Elkhorn Valley Public Schools in 2003, and later attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk. After his college graduation, Adam attended the Police Academy in Grand Island, returning to Meadow Grove to serve as a police officer. He served as a police officer for the village of Meadow Grove for several years before beginning his full-time farming career.
On Dec. 6, 2008, Adam was united in marriage to Ashley Osberg at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. They were blessed with one daughter, Harper.
Adam served on the Meadow Grove Fire Department where he was assistant chief. He was also a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Adam was known for always helping those in need.
Adam is survived by his wife, Ashley Wright of Meadow Grove; daughter Harper of Meadow Grove; mother Darla Wright of Meadow Grove; maternal grandparents Dewayne and Norma Rohlff; sister Sarah (Ryan) Glover of Omaha; two nephews, Levi and Noah Glover; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard “Skip” Wright Jr.; and paternal grandparents Richard Wright, Sr. and B. Jeanne Wright.