TILDEN — Services for Adam R. Wright, 37, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Adam Wright died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
RANDOLPH — Services for Rodney G. “Art” Breding, 78, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Randolph. Dick Bloomquist and Dwight Brummels will officiate. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in McLean.
CLARKSON — Services for Lonnie Bartak, 61, Randolph, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at New Zion Presbyterian Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Michele Monroe-Clark will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Judith C. “Judy” Butterfield, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Inurnment will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
TILDEN — Services for Richard T. Evans, 74, Neligh, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Richard Evans died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
WAYNE — Memorial graveside service for Mary C. Tiegs, 82, Wayne, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Beverly A. Harbottle, 71, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
CREIGHTON — Services for Jackie Block, 97, Creighton, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Jackie Block died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, at Avera Creighton Care Centre.
ALBION — Services for Robert T. “Bob” Wilson, 93, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke and Vicar Abigail Vetick will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion. Military rites will be conducted by Ame…
O’NEILL — Services for Scott Fernau, 49, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill.