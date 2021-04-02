PIERCE — Services for Adam C. Nathan, 39, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce with the Rev. Rodgers Chishiba officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
1981-2021
Adam Nathan was born June 12, 1981, at Norfolk to Terry “Tex” and Kerry (Weber) Nathan. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Pierce.
Adam grew up in Pierce and went to Pierce Public school and graduated from Pierce High School in 2000. He worked at the liquor store in Pierce making pizzas. He went to Wayne State College and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in set design and theater arts in 2005.
In 2004, Adam spent the summer working in the Brownville Theater Presentation Group. After college Adam worked at Hastings Entertainment in Norfolk and at First Comp Insurance Group in Omaha where he lived from 2008 to 2019. While he was in Omaha, Adam was on the board of directors at Dundee Shelterbelt Theater in Omaha, working as the director, set design and building sets. Adam moved back to Pierce in 2019 and worked at the Pierce County Assessors office and later at the McMill CPA and Advisors in customer service in Norfolk.
He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Pierce.
He is survived by parents Terry “Tex” and Kerry Nathan of Pierce; siblings Cory Mattson of Augusta, Kan., Heather (Frank) Marr of Staplehurst, Greg Nathan of Pierce; five nieces and nephews; and his grandmother, Gwen Mattson of Pierce.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Randy Nathan; aunt Cindy Nathan; and grandparents Delbert and Elsie Nathan and Romona Weber.
Pianist for the service will be Shirley Hetrick. Congregational hymns will be “It Is Well With My Soul” and “In The Garden.” Recorded hymns will be “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone,” “Tears In Heaven” and “Down To The River To Pray.”
Casket bearers will be Cory Mattson, Greg Nathan, Jake Lanspa, Kelsey Wells, Aiden Gnat, Keaton Mattson, Seth Rivest and Travis Webb.
Honorary casket bearers will be Heather Marr, Devin Gnat, Payton Gnat, Aiden Gnat, Keaton Mattson and Carissa Mattson.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.