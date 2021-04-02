You have permission to edit this article.
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT FOR WIND AND
LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR EASTERN NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST IOWA...

* Affected Area...In Iowa, Monona, Harrison, Shelby,
Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page. In
Nebraska, Knox, Cedar, Thurston, Antelope, Pierce, Wayne,
Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming, Burt, Platte, Colfax, Dodge,
Washington, Butler, Saunders, Douglas, Sarpy, Seward,
Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline, Jefferson, Gage, Johnson,
Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson.

* Winds...From the south-southwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts of
35 to 45 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 to 23 percent.

* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme behavior.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

PIERCE — Services for Adam C. Nathan, 39, of Pierce will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 5, at the United Methodist Church in Pierce with the Rev. Rodgers Chishiba officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

He died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

 1981-2021

Adam Nathan was born June 12, 1981, at Norfolk to Terry “Tex” and Kerry (Weber) Nathan. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Pierce.

Adam grew up in Pierce and went to Pierce Public school and graduated from Pierce High School in 2000. He worked at the liquor store in Pierce making pizzas. He went to Wayne State College and graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in set design and theater arts in 2005.

In 2004, Adam spent the summer working in the Brownville Theater Presentation Group. After college Adam worked at Hastings Entertainment in Norfolk and at First Comp Insurance Group in Omaha where he lived from 2008 to 2019. While he was in Omaha, Adam was on the board of directors at Dundee Shelterbelt Theater in Omaha, working as the director, set design and building sets. Adam moved back to Pierce in 2019 and worked at the Pierce County Assessors office and later at the McMill CPA and Advisors in customer service in Norfolk.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church, Pierce.

He is survived by parents Terry “Tex” and Kerry Nathan of Pierce; siblings Cory Mattson of Augusta, Kan., Heather (Frank) Marr of Staplehurst, Greg Nathan of Pierce; five nieces and nephews; and his grandmother, Gwen Mattson of Pierce.

He was preceded in death by his uncle, Randy Nathan; aunt Cindy Nathan; and grandparents Delbert and Elsie Nathan and Romona Weber.

Pianist for the service will be Shirley Hetrick. Congregational hymns will be “It Is Well With My Soul” and “In The Garden.” Recorded hymns will be “Amazing Grace, My Chains Are Gone,” “Tears In Heaven” and “Down To The River To Pray.”

Casket bearers will be Cory Mattson, Greg Nathan, Jake Lanspa, Kelsey Wells, Aiden Gnat, Keaton Mattson, Seth Rivest and Travis Webb.

Honorary casket bearers will be Heather Marr, Devin Gnat, Payton Gnat, Aiden Gnat, Keaton Mattson and Carissa Mattson.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

