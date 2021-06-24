You have permission to edit this article.
Adalee Ebeling

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Adalee Ebeling, 99, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1100 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in the church cemetery.

Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to services at the church.

She died Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at her home.

Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.

 1922-2021

The service will be livestreamed on the St. Paul’s website at www.stpls.com by clicking on the “Livestream Service” icon.

Adalee was born May 28, 1922, to Charles and Nina (Wilkerson) Smith in Seattle, Wash. After attending elementary school in Louisiana, the family moved to Springfield, Mo., where she attended high school there. Eventually Adalee moved to Houston, Texas, where she met her first spouse, Manford Christi. While living there, she was employed as a welder at Hughes Tool Company, then as a bookkeeper at Womacks-Minimax grocery store.

After the death of her first spouse, Adalee married Gerold Ebeling on April 1, 1960, in Houston. The couple moved to Norfolk, and Adalee started working at Dale Electronics in August 1977, retiring in 1987.

Adalee enjoyed sewing, trips to the casino to play slots, playing card games and going to garage sales. She fished her entire life, catching walleye to fry or flounder at the Gulf of Mexico. She collected anything that had a fish on it. She welcomed everyone into her home and ensured they were well fed. Her favorite thing was spending time with family and friends. She’d smile and chuckle saying, “I just love all of you guys.”

She was a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary, the American Legion Auxiliary, D.A.V. Auxiliary and the St. Paul’s Ladies Aide.

She is survived by daughters April (Robert J. Jr.) Goste and Jerri Hackett, both of Norfolk; sister Evanell Fenske of Texas; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; other family members and friends.

Adalee was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Manford Christi; spouse Gerold Ebeling; two daughters, Nina Lee Jones and Sandy Christensen; four brothers; and one sister.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

