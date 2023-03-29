 Skip to main content
PIERCE — Services for Aaron E. Wragge, 82, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, at the Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce. Jacqueline Samway will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce. Military rites will be conducted by the Tomek-Otto Post 72 American Legion of Pierce and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church in Pierce.

Aaron Wragge died Monday, March 27, 2023, at the family farm in rural Pierce.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1940-2023

Aaron was born on June 13, 1940, in Pierce to Elmer and Edna (Wulf) Wragge. He attended grade school at a district country school in rural Pierce and graduated from Pierce High School in 1958. After high school, Aaron worked at Backus Sand and Gravel and farmed.

Aaron served in the U.S. Army from May 23, 1962, to May 22, 1964.

He married Sharen Otjen on Jan. 23, 1966, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. After marriage, the couple lived and farmed northeast of Pierce. They moved into Pierce in July 1998.

Aaron loved his grandchildren and attending their school events. He always had homemade ice cream when they came over to visit. He enjoyed golfing, going downtown in the morning for coffee and then heading to the farm. He was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Pierce and served on many boards over the years, including Pierce Lions Club and Pierce County Fair Board.

Survivors include his spouse, Sharen Wragge of Pierce; son Byron (Shannon) Wragge of Pierce and their children, Cody (RaShay) Wragge and their children, Kaden and McKenna of Doniphan, Payton (Brandon) Freeman of Pierce, Kierstyn Wragge (fiancé August Fishell) of Axtell; daughter Carla (Todd) Oestreich of Norfolk and their children Shianna Oestreich of Omaha, Carson Oestreich and Ritter Oestreich of Norfolk.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Edna; brother LeRoy; and sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Norman Peters.

Organist will be Jolene Zibell and the congregational hymns will be “Amazing Grace” and “How Great Thou Art.” Casketbearers will be Cody Wragge, Carson Oestreich, Ritter Oestreich, Brandon Freeman, August Fishell and Mark Wragge. Honorary casketbearers will be Payton Freeman, Kierstyn Wragge, Shianna Oestreich and Rashay Wragge.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

