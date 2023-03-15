 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible.
Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Iowa and east central and
northeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause
extensive damage to trees and power lines, especially if there
is a glaze of ice.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Aaron Kinnan

Aaron Kinnan

OAKDALE — Services for Aaron Kinnan, 37, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Oakdale Fire Hall. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the fire hall.

Aaron Kinnan died Friday, March 10, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a brief illness.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

1985-2023

The service will be livestreamed on Aaron’s page on brockhausfuneralhome.com.

Aaron James Kinnan was born June 7, 1985, to Gene and Sharon Kinnan at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Aaron graduated from Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools in 2004 and Southeast Community College, Milford Campus, in 2006.

On April 24, 2010, Aaron was united in marriage to his best friend, Jenny Wingert Kinnan. They were blessed with three children: Owen, Asher and Ella.

Aaron owned his own carpentry business. Aaron was a talented carpenter. He remodeled a home for his family west of Oakdale. His handiwork is evident throughout the acreage. He taught his boys at a young age how to work. They could run Bobcats, mowers, telehandlers and four-wheelers from an early age. He loved fireworks and was known for his big fireworks shows at the farm.

Aaron dug graves at the Oakdale Cemetery. Aaron was a friend to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

The family enjoyed spending time boating, camping, and riding his Harley.

Aaron was civic-minded and loved the community that he grew up in. He worked tirelessly to improve the community.

Aaron was an assistant fire chief and a volunteer fireman for 18 years. Aaron served on the library board, town board, cemetery board for 15 years, and church board. He taught building construction classes at Northeast Community College in O’Neill. He worked hard to raise money to build a new fire station in Oakdale in 2020.

Aaron lived a full life in his short time here on earth. He was a big man with a big heart. He loved his family dearly. He was always worried about their well-being and made life fun. He was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and just recently took his boys to watch the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.

Aaron is survived by his spouse, Jenny Kinnan; sons Owen Kinnan and Asher Kinnan; and daughter Ella Kinnan, all of Oakdale. He also is survived by his parents, Gene and Sharon Kinnan of Oakdale; brother David Kinnan of Omaha; parents-in-law Robert and Sue Wingert of Osmond; grandparents Leroy and Arlyne Hutton of Agra, Kan.; brother- and sister-in-law Jared and Jenny Wingert; nephews Caden Wingert and Jaxson Wingert, all of Osmond; brother and sister-in-law Jeremy and Kari Renz; nieces Hannah and Rylee Renz, all of Grimes, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Doris Kinnan of Oakdale.

Lt. Gen. Richard G. Trefry passed away peacefully on Feb. 25, 2023, in his home in Clifton, Va. His beloved spouse of 53 years, the former Jacquelyn Dahlkoetter of Stanton, was by his side. In his life, Trefry made a substantial impact on the U.S. Army, especially in his roles as Inspector G…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

