OAKDALE — Services for Aaron Kinnan, 37, Oakdale, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Oakdale Fire Hall. The Rev. Bruce Phillips will officiate with burial in Oakdale Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Friday at the fire hall.
Aaron Kinnan died Friday, March 10, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha following a brief illness.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
1985-2023
The service will be livestreamed on Aaron’s page on brockhausfuneralhome.com.
Aaron James Kinnan was born June 7, 1985, to Gene and Sharon Kinnan at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh. Aaron graduated from Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools in 2004 and Southeast Community College, Milford Campus, in 2006.
On April 24, 2010, Aaron was united in marriage to his best friend, Jenny Wingert Kinnan. They were blessed with three children: Owen, Asher and Ella.
Aaron owned his own carpentry business. Aaron was a talented carpenter. He remodeled a home for his family west of Oakdale. His handiwork is evident throughout the acreage. He taught his boys at a young age how to work. They could run Bobcats, mowers, telehandlers and four-wheelers from an early age. He loved fireworks and was known for his big fireworks shows at the farm.
Aaron dug graves at the Oakdale Cemetery. Aaron was a friend to many and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
The family enjoyed spending time boating, camping, and riding his Harley.
Aaron was civic-minded and loved the community that he grew up in. He worked tirelessly to improve the community.
Aaron was an assistant fire chief and a volunteer fireman for 18 years. Aaron served on the library board, town board, cemetery board for 15 years, and church board. He taught building construction classes at Northeast Community College in O’Neill. He worked hard to raise money to build a new fire station in Oakdale in 2020.
Aaron lived a full life in his short time here on earth. He was a big man with a big heart. He loved his family dearly. He was always worried about their well-being and made life fun. He was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and just recently took his boys to watch the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City.
Aaron is survived by his spouse, Jenny Kinnan; sons Owen Kinnan and Asher Kinnan; and daughter Ella Kinnan, all of Oakdale. He also is survived by his parents, Gene and Sharon Kinnan of Oakdale; brother David Kinnan of Omaha; parents-in-law Robert and Sue Wingert of Osmond; grandparents Leroy and Arlyne Hutton of Agra, Kan.; brother- and sister-in-law Jared and Jenny Wingert; nephews Caden Wingert and Jaxson Wingert, all of Osmond; brother and sister-in-law Jeremy and Kari Renz; nieces Hannah and Rylee Renz, all of Grimes, Iowa; and many aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Doris Kinnan of Oakdale.