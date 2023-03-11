TILDEN — Services for Aaron Kinnan, 37, of Oakdale are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Aaron Kinnan died Friday, March 10, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
CROFTON — Gary DeBlauw, 69, Crofton, died Friday, March 10, 2023, at his residence. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
SANTEE — Services for Delray Coffman, 54, Santee, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Oyate Oyanke Community Center in Santee. Roger Trudell will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Mildred A. Korth, 92, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
BUTTE — Services for Georgia Dopheide, 92, Butte, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Butte. The Rev. Richard Reiser will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Butte.
NORFOLK — Services for Lois A. Brenneman, 66, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
STANTON — Services for Pauline L. Luttman, 97, of Stanton are pending with Home for Funerals in Stanton.
HARTINGTON — Services for Rodney J. Schmidt, 81, of St. Helena, are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
LINDSAY — Oda M. (Preister) Schneider, 71, Palmetto, Fla., formerly of the Lindsay area, died Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at Manatee Memorial Hospital after having heart surgery. Memorial services will be at a later date.
BOW VALLEY — Services for Mary Rose Pinkelman, 70, Wynot, will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Bow Valley with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Ss. Philip & James Cemetery in St. James.
