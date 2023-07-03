HARTINGTON — Aaron Bensen, 53, Ponca, died unexpectedly on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Unity Point Health–St. Luke’s in Sioux City.
Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Neligh — Services for Loris “Bud “ Jones, 87, of Loveland, Colo., formerly of Neligh, are pending at Beyer-Snider Memorial Funeral home in Neligh.
STANTON — Services for Joseph W.D. Belz, 46, Lincoln, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 7, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Ray Beckmann will officiate. Burial will be at Belz Cemetery with military rites.
PIERCE — Services for William D. “Bill” Hintz, 80, Pierce, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 6, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in rural Madison. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Julia C. (Young) Petersen, 86, Randolph, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Steve Lund will officiate.
NORFOLK — Services for Lucille L. Gesell, 92, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Michael Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Gerald W. Osborn, 94, of Ainsworth will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 8, at the Ainsworth Congregational Church. Military honors are to be conducted by Ainsworth American Legion Post 79. A double inurnment will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery for Gerald and spou…
TILDEN — Services for Lawrence “Larry” Wright, 85, Meadow Grove, are pending at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. Lawrence Wright died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
STANTON — Services for Gladys R. Frank, 96, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Stanton. Gladys Frank died Saturday, July 1, 2023.
