PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday also at the church.

Aaron Anderson died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at his residence in Pierce.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1987-2023

Aaron was born on Aug. 27, 1987, in Norfolk to Galen and Diane (Shacklett) Anderson. He attended Zion Lutheran School in Pierce to the eighth grade and graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk in 2006.

After high school, Aaron worked at Camera Concepts for two years. He was a mail truck carrier, worked with his father, and he was a line hauler for FedEx for Marlin Mundt. Aaron then drove for Vern Forney Trucking and then later worked for Zeiss Group as a shipping operator for eye glasses and freight.

Aaron enjoyed electronics, cameras, computer technology and music.

Aaron was an organist at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce for three years. He had a strong faith in his church and the traditional service. He enjoyed visiting people while he was working his route. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He also did weather measurements for the weather service in Pierce.

Survivors include his parents, Galen (Diane) Anderson of Pierce, and siblings Gale (Mindy) Anderson of Trenton, Georgia, Tracy (David) Thiesfeld of Thornfield, Mo. He had many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents Guy Malinda (Lindy) Anderson and Glen and Laura Shacklett.

Organist will be Annika Johanson and congregational hymns will be “For All The Saints,” “Peace Like A River,” “Our God Our Help From Ages Past.”

Casketbearers will be Andy White, Chris Pavlik, Bob Scranton, Bobby Schaefer, Terry Schaefer, Raun Matteo and Matt Farritor.

Services will be livestreamed on Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

