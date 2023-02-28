PIERCE — Services for Aaron G. Anderson, 35, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday also at the church.
Aaron Anderson died Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at his residence in Pierce.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1987-2023
Aaron was born on Aug. 27, 1987, in Norfolk to Galen and Diane (Shacklett) Anderson. He attended Zion Lutheran School in Pierce to the eighth grade and graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk in 2006.
After high school, Aaron worked at Camera Concepts for two years. He was a mail truck carrier, worked with his father, and he was a line hauler for FedEx for Marlin Mundt. Aaron then drove for Vern Forney Trucking and then later worked for Zeiss Group as a shipping operator for eye glasses and freight.
Aaron enjoyed electronics, cameras, computer technology and music.
Aaron was an organist at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce for three years. He had a strong faith in his church and the traditional service. He enjoyed visiting people while he was working his route. He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. He also did weather measurements for the weather service in Pierce.
Survivors include his parents, Galen (Diane) Anderson of Pierce, and siblings Gale (Mindy) Anderson of Trenton, Georgia, Tracy (David) Thiesfeld of Thornfield, Mo. He had many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by grandparents Guy Malinda (Lindy) Anderson and Glen and Laura Shacklett.
Organist will be Annika Johanson and congregational hymns will be “For All The Saints,” “Peace Like A River,” “Our God Our Help From Ages Past.”
Casketbearers will be Andy White, Chris Pavlik, Bob Scranton, Bobby Schaefer, Terry Schaefer, Raun Matteo and Matt Farritor.
Services will be livestreamed on Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.