A. Elaine Snowardt

A. Elaine Snowardt

O’NEILL — Memorial services for A. Elaine Snowardt, 80, O’Neill, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 3, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. The Rev. Ross Burkhalter will officiate. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill with a 5 p.m. time of sharing.

1942-2023

Elaine passed away on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at her home in O’Neill surrounded by her family.

Ardyce Elaine Miller was born on May 13, 1942, on a farm north of O’Neill to Orville “Stub” and Ardyce (Worth) Miller. She attended country school and, other than for a short stint at a California school, graduated from O’Neill High School 1959.

She fell in love with a boy from St. Mary’s Academy, Fred Snowardt Jr., and married him on Aug. 5, 1961, after her conversion to Catholicism. To this union were born Gail, Scott, Sheila and Chris. She attended Norfolk Beauty School and graduated in 1960 and was employed at Marie’s Beauty Shop.

The couple would spend the next 20 years in service to our country in both the Navy and Air Force, and this would take them across the United States, from North Dakota to Arizona and from Oregon to Maine. When Fred would have a yearlong overseas assignment, Elaine would move back to O’Neill with the kids to have family support, and she would play the role of mom and dad for that year.

Elaine was a very talented and creative person. She found many outlets for her creativity over the years, some hobbies and some quite practical. Her four children can recall not wearing many pieces of clothing which were store-bought. She was an accomplished seamstress and took full advantage of the benefit of handmade versus purchased as often as possible — from snowsuits to prom and wedding dresses and from Barbie doll clothes to wrapping paper caddies or costumes for Halloween.

Elaine especially loved creating the latest fashion dresses and hats for her granddaughters when they were young. She loved to paint, draw, macramé, crochet, knit, garden, embroider and play the organ, which was a carryover from her younger accordion-playing days.

She was also an exceptional cake decorator, and no birthday went by without a custom-decorated birthday cake. A story is told of one child’s wedding cake that was prepared in advance and frozen and then made the trip from Nebraska to Arizona, was assembled and prepared and served to guests, virtually without a hitch. This is a testament to how much she loved and how much her family loved and appreciated her contributions to their special moments in life.

Elaine would later spend much of her life in the legal and banking industry and worked at First National Bank, Peetz Law Firm, along with Union Bank and a law firm, both in Grand Island. Elaine also served on the NIFA board ((Nebraska Investment Finance Authority). She retired in 2007 when she and Fred moved back to their hometown of O’Neill.

Elaine is survived by her spouse of 61 years, Fred R. Snowardt Jr. of O’Neill; mother Ardyce Protivinsky, age 101, of O’Neill; children Gail Owenby of Pflugerville, Texas, Scott (Pamela) Snowardt of Johnson Lake, Sheila (Shane) Johnston of O’Neill, Christopher (Angie) Snowardt of Gretna; 12 grandchildren, Stephanee (Andrew) Cox of Pflugerville, Samuel Owenby III of Pflugerville, Jennifer (Zack) Edwards of Elwood, Nate (Jessie) Eby of West Point, Torie Peterson of Atkinson, Kyle (Skylar) Eby of O’Neill, Kaylee and Lainee Snowardt of Gretna and Cameron, Caleb, Carter and Callum Cerny of Gretna; 14 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Owen, Barrett, Georgia, Connor, Hayley, Emily, Trey, Knox, Elle, Bernadine, Charli and Matthew; one great-grandchild due in June; brother Michael (Clara) Miller of Osmond; uncle, Clarence “Junior” (Dee) Worth of Bella Vista, Ark.; aunt Blanche Worth of San Bernardino, Calif.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Elaine is preceded in death by her father, Orville C. Miller in 1966; father-in-law Fred R. Snowardt Sr.; mother-in-law Merna Mildred (Wallace) Snowardt; brother-in-law Ronald Dean Snowardt; half sisters-in-law, Dixie Shea and Jean Sutton; sister-in-law Juanita Miller; son-in-law Samuel Owenby II; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

 Memorials may be directed to her family for future designation.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

