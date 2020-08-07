LINCOLN — Ever since the announcement that schools were permitted to resume in Nebraska this fall, the Nebraska School Activities Association had a mission.
Find a way to hold fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In three weeks, the NSAA received its “mission accomplished” statement. That came when its board of directors unanimously ratified every sport for this fall during a conference call special meeting earlier this week.
It was welcomed news, not only for the teams and schools, but for the NSAA staff members who worked behind the scenes to devise a plan to make it work.
“The comment we made earlier — and I think it stands true — is we're going to hopefully have football and volleyball and, of course, cross country and golf and everything else, but the way we know it is going to change a lot,” NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said. “I think that's what's going to happen.”
“I'm just really pleased that the NSAA is trying to get the season as safely as they can,” Lutheran High Northeast activities director Darin Suckstorf said earlier this week. “I think they're doing an excellent job. I think every situation is going to be different, like they talked about. I'm just excited that they're trying to make it happen.”
So far, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.
“The kids wanted this to happen. The parents wanted this to happen. And we in the office wanted it to happen, too,” said Bellar, formerly the Battle Creek superintendent.
The NSAA has since released its standards for schools to offer the fall sports of football, volleyball, cross country, softball, girls golf and boys tennis.
Some things will look different on the sidelines. Bellar outlined a couple of examples.
“I think you're going to see some football people, the kids on the sideline from 10-yard line to 10-yard line so that kids can spread out,” he said. “I think you're also going to see some volleyball teams play where they don't trade chairs and they stay on their side of the court.”
Some of that 10-page document outlining the various criteria is required. Other criteria are considered recommendations. But a majority of it — particularly those affecting spectators — is up to the local school district, and the health department overseeing the area of the state that the school is in, to implement and enforce.
Among the most obvious of the recommendations is keeping groups of people from different schools separate as much as possible outside of competition — as in, social distancing — and an increased emphasis on cleaning and disinfecting high-traffic surfaces and items.
Also among the recommendations are to keep home and visitor teams and spectators separate as much as possible, including at points of entry and exit, separate concessions and separate restrooms.
From there, the NSAA hands control to school districts — and their local health departments — to determine many factors.
“We definitely try to listen to what the health departments said,” Bellar said. “Quite frankly, not all health departments have exactly the same rules in how they go about things, and we respect that because they do what's best for their area.”
Local control is also evident in the event of an athlete testing positive for COVID-19. Schools are to contact their local health officials “regarding a course of action.”
“We're not doctors,” Bellar said. “We took all the advice we could from those people.”
Are masks required?
One question the NSAA will likely be asked — if it hasn't been already — is whether masks or face coverings would be required. That could be an issue in particular for indoor sports, such as volleyball, where reduced air flow could allow particles with the virus to be in a more enclosed area, leading to a higher probability of someone potentially contracting COVID-19.
While there is “not a state mandate” requiring masks for spectators, the host school — in conjunction with health officials — has the authority to require masks or restrict attendance. It will be up to the host school to notify any visiting schools of its policies and restrictions.
“We left that up to the local school district along with the guidance from their local health department,” Bellar said. “Whoever the home team is will decide at their place when they play.”
However, health officials have recommended to the NSAA that masks or face coverings could help keep the pandemic at bay and high school sports in action. Hence the organization's recent “NSAA Mask Up” campaign on social media.
“As I talk to a lot of people — and I'm not saying one way or the other that we need masks or we don't need masks — what I'm saying is that, when health professionals say it mitigates the risk and it helps us, and it will assist us in getting to the season and hopefully through the season, well then, we should try to do everything we can to make sure those kids have that season, so we would recommend those masks being worn when they're not in competition.”
Piecing the plan
How did its plan — compiled in a 10-page document on its website — come together?
It started with the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) announcing its recommendations several weeks ago.
“We tried to fit some of those in with what we believed as an association,” Bellar said.
From there, it was a collaborative effort between the directors in the NSAA office with input from the governor's office to health officials, school administrators and coaches.
“It was a team effort on our part. We didn't want these to just come from NSAA and think that we have all the answers,” Bellar said.
What topped the list for modifications in light of COVID-19?
“That's a good question,” Bellar said. “I think, when the health departments come out and recommend social distancing, smaller groups, and things like that, we knew we had to start there because it's probably not appropriate to start weightlifting when there's 100 kids in there, or 75 kids in there.”
Scheduling
In previous years, unless weather was involved, scheduled games not played would typically count as a forfeit by the team declining to play. This year, if a school cancels a game for reasons related to COVID-19, that cancellation does not affect the postseason. Furthermore, schools would be allowed to reschedule games or schedule replacement games — something that has not typically happened for football in the past because of how the NSAA creates its two-year statewide schedules.
That was imperative for the state's largest school district. Omaha Public Schools — which includes seven high schools — has not yet announced whether it will offer fall sports.
“We thought it was most important to give all kids an opportunity to make the regular season happen,” Bellar said. “It also does something for the school that can't start on time.”
Norfolk High School activities director Ben Ries said in a statement that the Panthers would begin fall practice Monday, the first day allowed by the NSAA.
“We are proceeding with all fall activities on Aug. 10,” he said. “Some activities may need to progress into full practice groups. All activities will have safety procedures in place.”