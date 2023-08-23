The Norfolk Planning Commission met Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. at the Norfolk City Council Chambers.
Commission members present: Martin Griffith, Jordan Mason, Cody Ronnfeldt, Kaycee Kube, Brandon Franklin and Chad Bryant.
Commission members absent: Dan Spray and Kayla Ramsay.
Meeting lasted: 23 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, five; media representatives, three; and three from the public.
CURRENT BUSINESS
— Commissioners approved resolution No. 2023PC-6, a conditional use permit for a storage facility on property at 1806 E. Omaha Ave.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
— Commissioners conduct a public hearing and approved recommendation of the downtown area study. Jeff Ray, a representative of JEO Consulting, provided an overview of the study that he said would help update an existing plan. (See story on this page.)
PLATS/SUBDIVISIONS
— Commissioners approved recommendation for the final plat Leon’s Addition.
OTHER BUSINESS
— Commissioners heard a report of the July building permits. City planner Valerie Grimes said there were two new permits for single-family dwelling-detached, bringing this year’s total to 28, compared with 36 at this time last year. There were no new permits for single-family dwelling-attached units, duplexes or multi-family residential, but the number of permits for year to date was still well over last year’s numbers. Building valuation also remained $240 million higher than the previous year because of ongoing industrial projects in the community, Grimes said.