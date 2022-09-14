The Visit Norfolk Area Board met for its monthly meeting Tuesday at 609 W. Norfolk Ave.

Meeting Lasted: 1 hour and 11 minutes

Board members present: Susan Busskohl, Janie Engelby, Traci Jeffrey, Stacie Wilken, Caylie Prauner, Camy Leathers and Troy Uhlir.

Board members absent: Mary Colfack, Gene Walker.

Others in attendance: Charles Schilling and David Kassmeier (both presenters), and one media representative.

ITEMS OF INTEREST:

— Reported how 3% of its yearly budget has already been spent.

— Reported an average revenue increase of $9 since the last fiscal year.

The Norfolk Sports Council is planning the NSAA Girl's Golf Tournament in mid-October and the Tour de Nebraska, an event to be featured in summer 2023.

— Reported an increase of 544 followers on the Visit Norfolk Area's Instagram page.

ACTION ITEMS:

— Approved a $1,750 promotional grant for the 2023 Tour de Nebraska.

— Approved a $1,500 promotional grant for the 2022 Conflagration Action Sports Event on Saturday, Oct. 1.

— Approved $2,500 in sponsorship money to be allocated to Northeast Community College.

NEJLA MUMINOVIC

intern@norfolkdailynews.com

Tags