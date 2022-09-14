The Visit Norfolk Area Board met for its monthly meeting Tuesday at 609 W. Norfolk Ave.
Meeting Lasted: 1 hour and 11 minutes
Board members present: Susan Busskohl, Janie Engelby, Traci Jeffrey, Stacie Wilken, Caylie Prauner, Camy Leathers and Troy Uhlir.
Board members absent: Mary Colfack, Gene Walker.
Others in attendance: Charles Schilling and David Kassmeier (both presenters), and one media representative.
ITEMS OF INTEREST:
— Reported how 3% of its yearly budget has already been spent.
— Reported an average revenue increase of $9 since the last fiscal year.
The Norfolk Sports Council is planning the NSAA Girl's Golf Tournament in mid-October and the Tour de Nebraska, an event to be featured in summer 2023.
— Reported an increase of 544 followers on the Visit Norfolk Area's Instagram page.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved a $1,750 promotional grant for the 2023 Tour de Nebraska.
— Approved a $1,500 promotional grant for the 2022 Conflagration Action Sports Event on Saturday, Oct. 1.
— Approved $2,500 in sponsorship money to be allocated to Northeast Community College.
NEJLA MUMINOVIC