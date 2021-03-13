The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday through Zoom, a video-conferencing software.
Regular meeting duration: 25 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Del Ames, Nicole Sedlacek, Carol Sibbel, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Dirk Peterson and Jeff Scherer.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from Feb. 11 meetings.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the deletion of two board policies related to emeritus classification and post-retirement benefits.
— Approved the sale of two student-built houses.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— The Student Leadership Association reported it will be sending a proclamation to the Nebraska Legislature about discontinuing daylight saving time. It also is promoting the search for artists to contribute to the college’s future diversity mural on campus.
— In the president’s report, Leah Barrett briefed on the recent vaccination clinic the college held where 225 employees received the COVID-19 vaccine. The college also is opening all rooms in its residence hall for full capacity in the fall semester.