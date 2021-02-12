The Northeast Community College Board of Governors met Thursday at the Lifelong Learning Center, 701 E. Benjamin Ave.
Regular meeting duration: 28 minutes.
Board members present: Donovan Ellis, Del Ames, Nicole Sedlacek, Carol Sibbel, Steve Anderson, Gene Willers, Dirk Peterson and Jeff Scherer.
Others in attendance: Several college administrators and two members of the media.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from Jan. 14 meetings.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the second reading and deletion of three policies: student privacy and release of information; vaccinations; and resident housing regulations.
— Approved the first reading of the deletion of two policies: emeritus classification and postretirement benefits.
— Approved employee-negotiated agreements.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— Rose Graham, the secretary of the Student Leadership Association, reported the organization has been making tie blankets for the veterans home and is trying to find support for a legislative bill that seeks to end daylight saving time.
— In the president’s report, Leah Barrett announced that Northeast is continuing its work with Tyson Foods Inc., in launching Upward Pathways, an in-plant career development program that provides front-line team members with job skills training and workforce certifications at no cost. The program will be piloted at 10 of the company’s plant locations and is a partnership between Tyson, adult education providers and community colleges in eight states to establish a standardized promotional pathway for team members. Northeast also recently obtained 25 Wi-Fi hot spots for students who need them this semester. They will be available from the Northeast Service Center on a first-come, first-serve basis.