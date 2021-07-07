The Norfolk City Council met Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Norfolk City Council chambers.
Council members present: Frank Arens, Gary L. Jackson, Rob Merrill, Fred Wiebelhaus, Thad Murren, Shane Clausen and Corey Granquist.
Council members absent: Mayor Josh Moenning and Kory Hildebrand.
Meeting lasted: 5 minutes.
Others in attendance: City staff, eight; media representatives, two; and two from the public.
ACTION ITEMS:
— Approved waiver for required connection to community sewage system for a property at 2100 N. 25th St.
— Approved change order for River Point Square and Third Street alley project for a net increase of $1,160.
— COLE BAUER