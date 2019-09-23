VOLLEYBALL
Hawks compete in Kansas
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Northeast Community College volleyball team won one and lost one on Saturday in the Kansas City Kansas Community College tournament.
The Hawks defeated Waubonsee Community College of Sugar Grove, Illinois, 25-16, 22-25, 25-18 and 25-22, before falling to No. 5 Highland Community College of Kansas, 25-21, 16-25, 19-25 and 18-25.
In the first match against Waubonsee, Elley Beaver of Columbus Scotus tallied 15 kills and 22 digs, while Hannah Heppner of Stanton picked up 12 kills. Blue Hill’s Jamie Bonifas recorded a double-double with 41 assists and 12 digs, while Caitlin Kumm of Osmond had 28 digs.
In the final match, the Hawks managed to grab the first set over the top-five Scotties, but couldn’t sustain their momentum.
Beaver managed 12 kills and 10 digs, while Bonifas had 36 assists and 12 digs and Crofton’s Josie Sanger chipped in 20 digs.
The Hawks (10-8, 3-0 ICCAC) return to conference play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday against Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
GOLF
Northeast takes third
OAKLAND — Freshman Ty Heimes of Battle Creek tied for third place at the Midland Oakland Invite on Saturday as Northeast Community College took third at the Oakland Golf Club here.
Heimes finished the day with a 74, while Jordan Hart of Omaha tied for fifth with a 75. John Lapour of Omaha hit a 76, good for ninth place and Grant Sell of Gothenburg tied for 13th place with a 78.
Dawson Sundsted of Spearfish, South Dakota, fired an 83 to tie for 32nd place and Gabriel Pfeifer of Madison carded an 88 to finish in 43rd place.
The Hawks host the Northeast triangular at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the Norfolk Country Club.
SOCCER
Hawk men fall in final minutes
The Northeast Community College men’s team rallied back to score two goals in the second half against Scott Community College of Bettendorf, Iowa, but a late goal in the 87th minute sealed the win for the visitors at Memorial Field on Saturday.
Joe Ramirez of Gig Harbor, Washington punched in a goal in the 73rd minute to put the Hawks on the board. Two minutes later, Yuri Rocha of Brasilia, Brazil tied the match at 2-2 off an assist from Alex Wilcock of Manchester, England.
However, Scott had the final say as it found the back of the net with three minutes to play in the ICCAC match.
“Mental mistakes hurt us in this match,” head coach Chad Miller. “We had some great chances and Scott’s goalkeeper came up with some big saves and they kept us out of the net.”
Northeast out-shot Scott, 24-10. Hawk goalkeeper Ivan Castillo-Garcia of Broomfield, Colorado had three saves for the Hawks.
The Hawks (2-7, 0-2, ICCAC) battle Iowa Western Community College at the Reiver Sports Complex on Tuesday in Council Bluffs at 3 p.m.
Northeast women topple Scott
The Northeast women kept their foot on the gas pedal the entire match in shutting out Scott Community College 8-0 in ICCAC play on Saturday at Memorial Field.
Northeast managed a 2-0 lead heading into halftime, but the second half was all Hawks as they went on to score six goals while blanking the visitors from Bettendorf, Iowa.
Naomi Pedroza of Hastings gave the Hawks their first goal at the 33-minute mark off an assist from Frida Aguilar-Ximello of Boulder, Colorado. Two minutes later, Broomfield, Colorado’s Mandy Stricker found the back of the net unassisted.
Mary Perez of Aurora, Colorado kick-started the offensive attack two minutes after halftime and Kyla Ryan of Seymour, Wisconsin followed with another goal in the 51st minute. Pedroza added two more goals in the span of five minutes, while Londyn Cacciacarne of Layton, Utah added an unassisted goal in the 70th minute. Danielle Jokerst Kansas City put the icing on the cake in the 82nd minute off an assist from Omaha’s Madi McKewon. The Hawks outshot Scott, 20-1.
“We executed a little slow to start than I would like to see,” head coach Chad Miller said. But, in the second half it was much better and we moved the ball better.”
The Hawks (8-1, 1-0, ICCAC) travel to Council Bluffs on Tuesday take on Iowa Western at 1.