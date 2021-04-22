The Northeast Hawks showed up big against Iowa Central in a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park in Norfolk.
The Hawks dropped the first game by a narrow margin of 2-1, but the hometown boys made a lot of noise during the second game, winning 16-6 against the Tritons from Fort Dodge.
In the first game, Iowa Central took an early advantage when Brock Johnson singled home a run. In the second inning, Max Holy connected with runners in place to push the Tritons ahead 2-0.
From then on, however, Hawks pitcher Preston Tenney shut everything down.
“I needed to get ahead in the counts better,” the second-year freshman hurler said. “In the first two innings, I let some guys get away with hits, and we were out there for too long.”
Despite the close loss, Tenney closed out an impressive seven-inning complete game.
“He gave us a chance to win a ballgame,” Northeast coach Marcus Clapp said of Tenney’s effort. “We didn’t make a couple of plays behind him. It cost us a run, and that’s the difference in the ballgame.”
While speaking about his young pitcher, the coach said, “He came out and battled. That’s all we ask for.”
The Hawks didn’t waste any time in the second matchup, taking a 1-0 lead as Parker Dorrance singled through the middle of the infield to score Cooper Whitt. The Tritons tried to make a game of it when they launched two long drives in the second inning. The first blast, by Devon Hurdle, clanged off the scoreboard beyond the left-field fence. Three spots later, Jeff Lamp smashed a ball over the right-field barricade. The damage was limited, however, as each homer was a solo shot. Norfolk’s Clay Beaumont soon regained composure on the mound.
In the bottom of the third, Dorrance bounced another ball through the middle to tie the game.
“I went up there with a solid approach,” Dorrance said. “We work on hitting fastballs; that’s our main thing. When you see that off-speed, and you recognize that spin, you go with it.”
Dorrance went 4-4 with three runs batted in in the second game. In the two games, the freshman from Arvada, Colorado, went 5-8 with 3 RBIs.
Maxim Fullerton followed Dorrance with an RBI double to put the Hawks ahead. Starting pitcher Payton Leonard was chased from the game after Northeast grabbed the lead.
For the Hawks, Beaumont pitched himself out of trouble in the fourth inning to preserve this lead at 4-3. Then, Northeast took charge.
Brock Johnson, pitching in relief for Iowa Central, struggled to find the zone. During the bottom half of the inning Johnson hit two batters, walked two more and gave up a flurry of base hits. Northeast’s seven runs during this inning were highlighted by a towering two-run home run by Whitt to make it 11-3.
The Hawks kept pressing. Fullerton opened the next inning with a double. Jacob Roberts and Whitt were then hit by pitches. Cade Lynam sacrificed for an RBI, and Tyler Monroe walked to later come around and score on a wild pitch. Then Dorrance went opposite field to tally his third RBI of the evening.
“When we do the little things right,” Clapp said, “when we have good approaches at the plate, we throw strikes; it’s probably a little cliché, but when we do all these things right, we’re going to do well.”
The Hawks are headed to Ottumwa, Iowa, to face Indian Hills Community College this Saturday and Sunday in back-to-back doubleheader games.
GAME 1
Iowa Central 110 000 0 — 2 5 0
Northeast 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
WP: Matthew Wilkinson LP: Preston Tenney
GAME 2
Iowa Central 020 112 0 — 6 8 1
Northeast 103 750 x — 16 12 0
WP: Clay Beaumont LP: Payton Leonard 2B: (NECC) Colin Lynam; Maxim Fullerton (2); (ICCC) Jack Sievers; HR: (ICCC) Jeff Hurdle, Devon Lamp; (NECC) Cooper Whitt.