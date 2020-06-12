The Northeast Community College board of governors met Thursday through Zoom, a video conferencing software.
Regular meeting duration: 25 minutes.
Board members present: Del Ames, Steve Anderson, Donavan Ellis, Arlan Kuhn, Gene Willers, Terry Nelson, Dirk Petersen, Jeff Scheer, Carol Sibbel, Julie Robinson and Nicole Sedlacek.
Others in attendance: Two media representatives and other college staff through Zoom.
Executive sessions: None.
ACTION ITEMS
— Adopted the agenda.
— Approved minutes from the May 14 regular meeting.
— Approved monthly financial reports and claims.
— Approved the continuation of the academic transfer program and community health workers certificate program for submission to the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Postsecondary Education.
— Approved the use of cash on hand to continue the operations of the college pending final approval of the 2020-21 budgets in September 2020.
— Approve refinancing of the 2014-2015-2015A series bonds.
DISCUSSED BUT NO ACTION TAKEN
— Leah Barrett, president, provided a college update on several items, including the status of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. Northeast has distributed $515,787 in aid to students so far.