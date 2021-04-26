About 60 students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter.
Since the installation of Northeast’s Tau Chi chapter in 1996, approximately 3,300 students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. For more than 100 years, membership in Phi Theta Kappa has signified a singular honor and a willingness to embrace the society’s shared commitment to academic excellence.
The organization’s mission is two-fold: recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. PTK is the largest honor society in higher education.
To be eligible for induction into PTK, students must have earned at least 12 credit hours and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a 4.0 system.
The following Northeast Community College students have qualified for PTK for the spring 2021 semester:
Nebraska
Albion — Kevin Boilesen; Alda — Delaney Shears; Ashland — Micah Judds; Blair — Brooke Schlachter; Clarkson — Kobe Indra; Coleridge — Amanda Rogers; Columbus — Amanda Czarnick, MaKenzie Enderlin, Tasha Johnson, Alicia Montes; Creighton — John Crockett; Doniphan — Brandy Happold; Fremont — Brittney Perina; Gordon — Tucker Schott; Holstein — Lisa McNair; Madison — Brooke Mewis, Veronica Perez Gomez, Claire Schaecher; Newman Grove — Chadwich Vincent; Norfolk — Ryland Bates, Kelli Blaser, Alexandria Brestel, Bryson Callies, Gregory Eigenberg, Aspen Jansen, Nichole Jilg, Benjamin Kment, Jonah Nathan, Cayden O'Brien, Arleth Ramirez, Jadyn Robinson, Callista Smydra, Morgan Timmerman, Savannah Wagner, Hannah Wilcox, Anna Windedahl; Omaha — Christina Markgraf; O’Neill — Kolby Dean; Osceola — Lindsi Hughes; Randolph — Jacob Svitak; Ravenna — Tyler Wetzel; Schuyler — Abner Perez; Shelby — Jayce Vrbka; South Sioux City — Elizabeth Duvan, Kaylee Hilton, Nadia Tuttle; Stanton — Haylea Schmidt; Wayne — Randell Lockhart; West Point — Jakob Andreasen, Parker Uhing; York — Kaitlynn Pavel; Yutan — Molly Davis.
Out of state
Colorado — Carlos Jimenez; Florida — Tina Knight; Michigan — Meghan Colton; Iowa — Everett Carroll, William Carroll; South Dakota — Hayley Bland.