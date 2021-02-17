One Northeast Community College student doesn’t let distance get in the way of accomplishing his goals and pursuing his dream career in electromechanical technology.
Sophomore Ty Goodrich has been spending his weeks taking classes at Northeast and driving 320 miles round trip on the weekends to work full time at Becton Dickinson and Co. in Broken Bow.
Goodrich, who is part of the college’s electromechanical technology program, said the workload doesn’t phase him — it motivates him instead.
“My family has taught me to not give up and always keep going,” he said. “I feel weird if I’m not always going.”
The Texas native moved to Greeley during his senior year in high school, where he graduated from Central Valley Public Schools in 2018. It was during his last year that he was exposed to Northeast’s electromechanical technology program during a visit at one of the college’s Applied Technology division career days.
“I went to see the electrical construction and snort, electromechanical and automotive technology programs, but I fell in love with electromechanical because I have an interest in hands-on work with computers,” he said. “It’s always what I wanted to do.”
Goodrich enrolled at Northeast in the fall of 2018 and settled into the program that trains students to install, maintain and repair complex industrial equipment.
Approximately one month into his second year, Goodrich met with representatives from Becton Dickinson and Co., which manufactures a third of the world’s blood collection tubes among other medical equipment, during a career fair. The visit turned into a job internship that continues to this day.
“They reached out to me and were active in looking for students and possible internships and possible careers,” he said.
In February 2020, Goodrich began factoring in his work schedule with his class schedule at Northeast, which meant extreme discipline on his part since the distance between the Northeast campus and the Becton Dickinson and Co. facility is a 160-mile one-way journey.
He dove in head first, making the drive to Broken Bow after class on Thursdays, which includes a stop in his hometown along the way. Once at his internship, Goodrich begins clocking in full time on Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, he’s back on the road, first stopping in Greeley and then back to Norfolk to begin the following week’s classes at Northeast.
“I was getting involved in several projects at Becton Dickinson and Co. working on what were the newest and best safety systems,” he said. “I was able to program an entire safety upgrade. I guess I just took advantage of the opportunity.”
A slowdown during the pandemic allowed Goodrich to refine his skills and gain more experience working for the medical equipment manufacturer.
“BD is a good company that has invested in the future — and even through the pandemic, the company invested into upgrading and making their equipment better throughout that entire time. I was able to work on more projects while the lines were not running, including safety upgrades and troubleshooting on equipment that dates back to the 1960s to today’s modern machines,” Goodrich said.
Shanelle Grudzinski, dean of applied technology at Northeast, said students such as Goodrich are exactly what industry is looking for and the demand for a trained workforce has not waned.
“The technological innovation and skills needed to fill those jobs, however, has grown exponentially. Northeast faculty are routinely undergoing professional development to ensure they can pass along the necessary knowledge and hands-on experiences to students to meet the workforce needs of both today and tomorrow,” Grudzinski said. “Industry partners are more vital than ever to that success by helping to connect students to strong career opportunities and bridge workforce readiness skills and technology advances.”
Grudzinski said academic content is only one part of the recipe for success for many programs at Northeast. Other parts include cooperative internships and on-the-job training.
Goodrich said the opportunity to work at Becton Dickinson and Co. has allowed him to get comfortable in programming projects as he continues his education at Northeast.
Combined with the internship and his education, Goodrich has used the past two years as “building blocks” in honing his skills. Once he graduates with an associate’s degree in electromechanical, Goodrich said he would like to earn his bachelor’s degree to move up in companies like Becton Dickinson and Co.
“I have met a whole bunch of good people. My instructors have been really good teachers in giving me a basic knowledge that has allowed me to get my foot in the door at BD,” he said. “And now I see my education and my industry experience as just the tip of the iceberg in allowing me to move forward from here.”