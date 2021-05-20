The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will be performing seven concerts as part of its two-week annual training concert tour this summer.
The band will perform concerts in Norfolk, Pierce, Wayne, Pender, Hartington, Plainview and West Point from June 10-17. More details will be announced later.
The concerts will include about 90 minutes of music featuring patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member concert band. The concerts are free and open to the public.
The 43rd Army Band is under the command of Warrant Officer One Paul Kenney. The band is made up of citizen soldiers who bring a variety of skills, talents and longevity to the unit.
The average years of service of the senior non-commissioned officer staff is in excess of 30 years. In addition, the members’ various civilian jobs and experiences contribute a great deal to the overall success of the 43rd Army Band.
The band meets one weekend a month and 15 days during the summer to rehearse and fulfill military training requirements. The 43rd Army Band consists of the concert band, Sierra Niner — rock/pop group, Heartland Revival — country/bluegrass, the Black Hawk Brass — brass band and the Sharpshooter Winds — small wind ensemble.
The band traces its history back to 1924 when it was created in Crete as the “Band Section, Service Company 110th Medical Regiment.”
Throughout its history, the band has had several reorganizations and on March 3, 1948, the band was federally recognized as the 43rd Army Band. The mission of the band is to provide musical entertainment for the morale of soldiers and to support local communities.
As musical ambassadors of the Nebraska National Guard, the 43rd Army Band represents the National Guard at a variety of civilian and official military functions throughout Nebraska performing at parades, concerts, and political inaugurations. For annual training, the 43rd Army Band either trains on an active duty base or supports local communities and recruiters by performing concert tours throughout Nebraska.