Facing a rematch in the first round of the Class C2 girls basketball state tournament was no surprise to Clarkson/Leigh coach Matt Murren.
This season, the odds of facing an unfamiliar foe weren’t high for qualifiers from Northeast Nebraska.
The Patriots face Pender for the third time this season on Thursday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln. That 1:30 p.m. game is just one small taste of the strength of girls basketball in the area in the class this year.
Pender and Clarkson/Leigh are joined by four other area teams.
Top-seeded Crofton (23-2) gets the day underway at 9 a.m. against Cross County (22-4).
The first of two all-area quarterfinals follows at 10:45 a.m. when fourth-seeded Oakland-Craig (22-4) battles fifth-seeded Ponca (24-1).
Third-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic (20-4) wraps up the day against Southern Valley (21-3).
“With six of the eight teams from Northeast Nebraska, we were going to draw someone we are pretty familiar with,” Murren said. “We don’t play Ponca or Crofton, but we see them and know they are very, very good. We see Oakland and Pender and Guardian Angels.”
Some of those Northeast Nebraska teams are regulars at the state tournament.
Others are returning after a brief hiatus. That includes Clarkson/Leigh, which defeated Gordon-Rushville 51-42 in Ainsworth to earn a district title on Friday.
That sent the Patriots to Lincoln for the first time since 2020.
“They were very excited,” Murren said. “It was fun to see the kids at the end of the game rush out on the court, all the smiles, all the hugs. The bus ride home was fantastic with lots of energy. They were excited. It makes that three-hour ride a lot more fun when you are celebrating a win.”
Clarkson/Leigh (20-6) bounced back after an upset loss to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in a subdistrict final.
“I don’t want to say it refocused us, but it opened up our eyes a little bit that we need to play all four quarters,” Murren said. “We had our best week of practice, and we put together a real solid game Friday night. It showed that we need to rock and roll right away, and we did that Friday night.”
The Patriots also lost to HLHF in the season opener. What they did after that point helped them develop into a state tournament team.
“They continue to work in practice and get better,” Murren said. “We started 1-2, and we’ve learned that we needed to work on some things like rebounding and handling the basketball. We really stressed that, and they improved throughout the year.
“That weekend we played (Humphrey) St. Francis and Pender the same weekend was a big boost for them confidence-wise. It showed themselves that we can play with some of the best teams in the state.”
Junior Chloe Hanel leads the Patriots with 19.9 points per game. Sophomore Bryn Settje is next with 7.3.
Pender (24-3) also last played in a state tournament in 2020.
The Pendragons have a solid offensive combination between sophomore Maya Dolliver (14.9 ppg) and junior Avery Wegner (11.7)
“Pender is a great team and is very well-coached,” Wegner said. “They have some great players. (Dolliver and Wegner) are both very good. So we’re going to have to play very well.
“But I think C2 is so talented and so wide open that whoever can put together three good games will bring home some hardware.”
The teams split their two meetings this season.
Clarkson/Leigh won on Pender’s home court 45-43 on Jan. 14.
The Pendragons came out on top 52-39 on Feb. 4 in the East Husker Conference tournament’s third-place game.
“Honestly, in that first game they frustrated us a little bit defensively and we just stuck with it and we made a few plays at the end,” Murren said. “We were able to win.
“The second game was just the opposite. They kind of jumped on us a little bit and got up 13. We fought back and got it within one toward the end of the third quarter. Then, in that game, they made the plays in the fourth quarter. The fourth quarter has been the difference in both games.”
The trip to the girls state basketball tournament follows up on a berth in volleyball, and Murren said that experience can translate across sports.
“I feel that us making it down there in state volleyball helps with understanding how it is,” he said. “The atmosphere in postseason play changes. It becomes louder and more energetic.
“I feel we adapted from the subdistrict final to the district final. Getting down to state and seeing that in volleyball will be a big benefit.”
Last year’s two C2 finalists have switched classes with Bridgeport going for a title in C1 and Hastings St. Cecilia chasing another trophy in D1.
That leaves a very open field.
Murren said the keys to advancing aren’t big secrets.
“We’re going to have to handle the basketball well, and we’re going to have to knock down shots. Those are obviously two of the key things anybody would say,” he said. “The other thing is our defense will have to be very, very good. The teams that we play are very good offensively. Pender is very good offensively.
“On the other side, if we are able to advance, we’d draw Guardian Angels or Southern Valley, which are great offensive teams as well. We’re going to have to play great defense.”
CROFTON OWNS the top seed in Class C2, but just like Clarkson/Leigh, the Warriors had to win a district final after falling in subdistricts.
Crofton lost to Ponca 39-34 but shut down Freeman 39-21 to qualify for state for the fifth consecutive season and 21st time overall.
The Warriors look to add to their stash of nine championship trophies, and a balanced offense and stingy defense could get them No. 10.
Caitlin Guenther — a 6-foot junior post — is the only player averaging in double figures with 10.2 points per game.
But not far behind are sophomore guard Sammie Allen (9.2) and junior guard Ellie Tramp (9.0).
With wins, Crofton and Ponca would set up a rematch in Friday’s semifinals. They were scheduled to meet in the regular season, but that game was postponed twice by bad weather.
PONCA ENTERS as the fifth seed, but the Indians carry a 23-1 record and are undefeated against in-state competition.
Their lone loss came on Jan. 5 to Vermillion, South Dakota, which is 20-2 in the equivalent to that state’s Class B.
Since then, Ponca has reeled off 15 consecutive victories and is going to state for the fifth straight time under coach Bob Hayes, who earned his 500th career victory earlier this season.
Samantha Ehlers — a 6-0 senior forward — tops the Indians with 14.3 points per game. Senior guard Gracen Evans adds 10.0 points.
After finishing as the state runner-up in 2020 and 21, Ponca fell to Crofton 41-38 in the first round of last year’s state tournament.
OAKLAND-CRAIG returns to Lincoln after placing third last year.
And the fourth-seeded Knights also bring back every starter from that team.
Senior twins Chaney and Sadie Nelson — who both surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone this season — top the team in scoring.
Sadie puts up 12.9 points per game while Chaney contributes 12.4.
Oakland-Craig has lost only once to a C2 team. It fell to Pender 50-43 on Dec. 9 but avenged that loss 43-39 when the teams met again in the East Husker Conference tournament semifinals on Feb. 2.
The Knights’ other three losses are to C1 state qualifiers North Bend Central (twice) and Malcolm.
GUARDIAN ANGELS Central Catholic makes its third consecutive appearance at state.
The Bluejays lost in the first round each of those years, however, and hope to advance for the first time since 2017 when they face off against Southern Valley.
GACC allowed more than 50 points in regulation only once this season in a 63-60 loss to Pender on Feb. 7. Twenty out of 25 games ended with the opponent held to under 40 points.
Balanced scoring keys the Bluejays on the offensive side of the court.
No one averages double figures, although junior forward Kelsy Steffen (9.7 points per game) and senior guard Brynn Baumert (9.5) are both close.
Junior guard Isabel Hass chips in 7 points, 4.2 steals and 3.7 assists per contest.
CLASS C1 features only one area team, but it’s one with a lot of recent history on its side.
Top-seeded North Bend Central is three wins away from a fourth consecutive state title, something that hasn’t been done in the class since Battle Creek won the first four championships between 1984-87.
Senior Kaitlyn Emanuel leads the Tigers (25-1) with 16.4 points and 9.6 rebounds per game.
Sophomore Lindsey Emanuel adds 11.3 points.