NORFOLK — The Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Monday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. The meeting will be at the following locations:
— Northeast Nebraska Economic Development District offices — 111 S. First St. in Norfolk;
— City of Columbus Offices — First Floor Mayor’s Office, 2424 14th St. in Columbus;
— The Wakefield Civic Center — 407 E. Seventh St., Wakefield.
The agenda is available on the website, www.nenedd.org. The public is welcomed to attend.