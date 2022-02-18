For many people, taking the bus is the only option.
Now, thanks to North Fork Area Transit, Norfolk residents will have three options for public transportation. These three options — TeleLift, ExpressLift and ForkLift — will affect people of all kinds in the surrounding area.
Last year, Norfolk Area Transit announced that beginning in 2022 three new transportation services will begin. For many residents, this is a welcome change.
“I think it’s going to be a lifesaver,” said local resident Kayla Ramsay.
The new services also will be a positive change for the youth in Norfolk, Ramsay said.
Earlier this year, North Fork Area Transit announced that it would be providing free rides for youths thanks to a grant from Healthy Blue.
Ramsay said she plans to have her children use the new buses.
Steven Rames, the former president of Norfolk Public Transportation, said one goal of the transit services is to get youths used to public transportation.
“You didn’t see high school kids on there at all,” Rames said. “They didn’t want to be seen on the bus. But after 10-15 years, when they grew up on the bus, that was how they got around and then it was not a big deal once they got to high school.”
North Fork Area Transit’s services also will help domestic violence victims.
According to Lacy Kimes, vice president of North Fork Area Transit, lack of public transportation affects domestic violence victims. Kimes is also the housing supervisor for Bright Horizons, the only domestic violence shelter in Norfolk.
“One of the main reasons that our victims don’t go get a job is because they don’t have transportation,” Kimes said.
The added services will help domestic violence survivors to escape their abusers. But it also will allow them to achieve financial freedom by providing transportation to and from work.
In a way, this also will help the economy in Norfolk. The added services will help dissolve mobility barriers that many people — not just domestic violence victims — face. More people will be able to make it to work with North Fork Area Transit’s services.
“I would hope to see as this comes on that the local businesses are getting some benefit, that they’re seeing their businesses visited or are seeing increased economic activity,” Rames said.
According to the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), investment in transit can yield 49,700 jobs per $1 billion invested.
The new services already have provided a boost to the economy. North Fork Area Transit recently added new jobs and is still actively hiring.
According to Rames, there are multiple jobs needed to operate buses. It takes eight full-time and six part-time employees to operate six buses. North Fork Area Transit plans to have eight fully employed buses for the ForkLift service, with extra “floating” buses just in case.
This is a big change from 40 to 50 years ago when North Fork Area Transit, previously Norfolk Public Transportation, had only one bus.
Then the “Handi-Bus” system was used until the mid-1990s when it was then formed into Norfolk Public Transportation.
Norfolk Public Transportation was operated by the same board as the local senior center, Rames said.
“For public transportation, they recognized they were not serving all of the community and so they worked with the (Nebraska) Department of Transportation and the city to restructure the transit organization,” Rames said.
Seeing a need for an improved transportation service, Norfolk Public Transportation contacted the state transit coordinator at the department of transportation. Then the department reached out to Josh Moenning, Norfolk’s mayor, and Andy Colvin, city administrator, to get their opinion on the public transport in Norfolk.
“And they both indicated that for all practical purposes it was nonexistent from a public purpose,” Rames said.
The Norfolk Public Transportation board then was dissolved, and a new board was formed.
“They agreed to step aside as a board and we were able to then bring new board members to the table that really represented a variety of community needs, and that’s the board that exists today,” Rames said.
Norfolk Public Transportation then was rebranded into North Fork Area Transit to reflect the new changes being made.
“We need to change the look overall; if we’re going to do all this work and bring new board members around, we need to change what we’re doing,” said Traci Jeffrey, the president of North Fork Area Transit.
In September, the Norfolk City Council agreed to provide $309,533 to North Fork Area Transit to help kickstart its new services. The transportation service also will receive financial help from the federal government.
North Fork Area Transit is a local nonprofit, so every cent it makes gets put back into the program.
The TeleLift services already have been in operation, while the ForkLift services are scheduled to start this spring. North Fork Area Transit also will be starting its ExpressLift services, which is similar to Uber, in late 2022.
There are many changes coming to Norfolk’s transportation in 2022, including:
— The buses for ForkLift will run on three different routes every 30 minutes. The bus schedule is yet to be released.
— If you live within three-fourth of a mile from a stop, you can call ahead and the ForkLift bus will pick you up.
— Youths will be able to ride free thanks to a grant from Health Blue.
— Veterans can ride free courtesy of Norfolk Iron & Metal.
— A new facility may be added for transportation needs.
— Residents are able to schedule rides up to 30 miles around Norfolk if they schedule 24 hours in advance with TeleLift.
According to Jeffrey, there are many more changes on the horizon, yet to be announced, for public transportation.
“It’s going to be a game-changer,” Ramsay said.