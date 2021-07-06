The 2021 North American Butterfly Association Butterfly Count scheduled is for Sunday, July 18.
Amy Hughes, the project coordinator for Keep Loup Basin Beautiful, invites anyone interested in the beauty and benefits that butterflies and pollinators provide to the region to be involved with the count.
The count will be held at set locations within a 15-mile diameter with the center point being Little York Point at the Calamus State Recreation Area. Interested parties are asked to meet at Little York Point (park sticker required) at 10 a.m. where they will receive important instructions and record sheets.
Participants also will learn about the goals and processes of the count, along with identification information, and will become familiarized with species that are common or could be seen around Burwell and Garfield or Loup counties. Refreshments will be served at the Loup River Scenic ByWay Interpretive Center in Burwell from 3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Those interested in participating should let Hughes know by calling 402-432-1818. Come and join in the fun of learning about naturally occurring beauties in our area as Hughes looks forward to sharing her knowledge and love of butterflies with the Burwell community and anyone who is interested in them.