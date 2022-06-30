MADISON — A Norfolk man previously charged with first-degree sexual assault in connection with sexual abuse of a teenage girl dating to 2011 was convicted of a pair of less serious charges on Wednesday in Madison County District Court.
Jose Rodriguez Jr., 25, pleaded no contest to one count of felony child abuse and an additional count of third-degree sexual assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor. Rodriguez had faced a maximum of up to 50 years in prison but now faces up to 4 years of incarceration. The sexual-assault conviction also will require Rodriguez to register as a sex offender for 15 years.
A hearing on a trio of motions filed by Rodriguez’s attorney, Eric Hagen, had been scheduled for Wednesday. The crux of Hagen’s motions was to suppress certain evidence at Rodriguez’s trial, which had been scheduled to begin Monday, Sept. 12.
The victim, who was 11 to 13 years old at the time of the purported sexual assaults, went to police in June 2021 to report that Rodriguez had made unwanted sexual advances toward her between May and December 2012. Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, alleged in a complaint that the abuse occurred from Jan. 1, 2011, to Dec. 31, 2012. Rodriguez was 14 to 16 years old at the time.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed last August, the victim said in a July 6, 2021, interview with police that Rodriguez first started touching her in private areas of her body without her permission in the spring of 2012.
The victim told a police detective that after returning to Norfolk from an out-of-town church event, Rodriguez offered to give her a ride home. Instead of taking her home, she said, Rodriguez pulled into an abandoned lot and forced himself onto her sexually.
During a separate incident in the fall of 2012, Rodriguez shoved the victim against a washer and forced her to have sex with him at a local shop, the detective said. Rodriguez reportedly told the victim not to tell anybody what had happened.
An investigator interviewed Rodriguez in mid-July. After initially telling the investigator there was nothing intimate that had occurred between himself and the victim, Rodriguez admitted that he may have “touched her wrong” when they were doing things “like playing tag.”
Rodriguez also initially denied having sex with the victim, according to the affidavit, but later admitted that it could have happened “maybe once.” Rodriguez reportedly kept telling the investigator that he has a bad memory, which blurred his recall of what had happened.
In a follow-up meeting with police about a week later, Rodriguez agreed to take a polygraph exam. The exam facilitator reported that Rodriguez had failed the exam, showing “deception in his answers about whether or not he was lying about the sexual contact he had with (the victim).”
During an interview that followed the polygraph exam, Rodriguez told the investigator that he engaged in sexual intercourse with the purported victim on three occasions, agreeing that there was one occasion in which she did not give consent. He told investigators that the other two incidents were consensual.
Before Hagen and Smith completed a plea bargain, Hagen had filed a motion to suppress any statements made by Rodriguez to law enforcement. Hagen’s motion alleged that Rodriguez was not properly advised of his Miranda rights and that law enforcement engaged in “coercive” conduct in obtaining statements from Rodriguez.
Hagen also had motioned for District Judge James Kube to preclude Smith from introducing polygraph results into evidence, as Rodriguez’s statements were apparently made “under duress and coercion.”
Smith said in court that the victim, now in her early 20s, had been watching a television show in the summer of 2021 that included scenes of sexual assault, which prompted her to have “an emotional breakdown” and report the assaults to police.
In providing Kube with a factual basis, Smith said there were a number of sexual encounters without consent — some involving touching and others involving penetration.
“The defendant was interviewed and at first denied sex, then admitted to a little bit of touching, then he couldn’t say how many times,” Smith said. “(Rodriguez) then referred to one time where he said, ‘I didn’t really force her. She had a phone, she could have gotten out of the car.’ ”
Last August, Rodriguez posted a county-court bond that had been set at $10,000, with 10% allowed for release. Kube increased Rodriguez’s bond to $50,000 in October and then raised it to $100,000 in January after Rodriguez tested positive for cocaine and THC. The Norfolk man was able to post bond after both occasions in which Kube raised the amount.
Rodriguez is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, Aug. 18.