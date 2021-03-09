Mace had to physically be subdued by the sheriff and a deputy after he refused to cooperate and refused to take his hand out of his pocket. Subsequently Mace was found in possession of several grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff said.
Mace had to physically be subdued by the sheriff and a deputy after he refused to cooperate and refused to take his hand out of his pocket. Subsequently Mace was found in possession of several grams of methamphetamine, the sheriff said . Mace further was found to be in possession of a stolen purse and credit cards taken from a vehicle in Norfolk on Monday night. Several laptop computers also were seized and believed to have been stolen from the Norfolk area, Unger said.