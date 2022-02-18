NORFOLK SALVATION Army Lt. Kelli Trejo, (from left) volunteer coordinator Madeline Lear and social services coordinator Alexis Thieman are preparing the final push of this year’s Stuff the Bus campaign, a program that seeks donations of school supplies that are then provided to children in grades kindergarten through 12 whose parents or guardians can’t afford back-to-school essentials. The Salvation Army of Norfolk has partnered with the Norfolk Family Coalition to run the program.