The Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education approved multiple sports-related items at Monday’s monthly meeting.
Girls wrestling, which was approved as a pilot sport last fall, was approved by the board as an official sport following the team’s successful season.
The team of 11 girls placed second in the state championship last month and won the district championship.
“I think it's great to add an additional opportunity for girls to have a more robust program of their own,” said NPS school board member Tammy Day. “The pilot base was obviously successful. So I'm excited to see this become a permanent part of our student activities.”
The board also approved the hiring of Jeremy Eusterwiemann as the new assistant girls wrestling coach. Justin Grey will serve as the head coach for both the boys and girls wrestling teams. Parent volunteers previously helped run the girls wrestling program.
According to the school board, the hiring of the new assistant coach will cost the district $4,536.
“We take these decisions very seriously even though $4,537 isn't a lot compared to other aspects of our budget, it still is money that we need to make sure it's being well spent and put toward a good use,” said NPS school board member Jenna Hatfield-Waite. “But I do agree I think that the due diligence has been done to support adding this program and adding this position.”
Girls wrestling was not the only NPS sport to gain new coaches on Monday.
Two new coaches, an assistant and head coach, were approved by the board for Norfolk Junior High’s cross country team.
The junior high did not have any coaches for its cross country team and had been utilizing one of the Norfolk High School coaches, the school board said.
Adding the two coaches will cost the district $2,269.
The board also granted permission to seek requests for proposals (RFPs) for exclusive uniform agreements. The agreements would allow for better pricing for brand-name athletic uniforms and potential future cost savings for equipment and other items, the board said.
NPS school board member Brenda Carhart pointed out that the RFPs also would help with supply and demand issues with the uniforms.
“I was also told that by going exclusive, then we'd have a better chance of getting the uniforms on a timely basis,” Carhart said. “I know right now that we've been waiting for softball uniforms for months.”
Some of the other items approved by the board include a 3.5% compensation increase for NPS staff members, the resale of outdated teacher laptops and two bids from construction companies for school projects.
The board rejected one item regarding a $1.8 million bid from Huff Construction for new Bel Air Elementary classrooms. After reviewing current enrollment trends, the board could not justify adding more classrooms.