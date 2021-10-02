Monday: Oven-baked chili cheese dog, crispy chicken sandwich, fresh baked ham and cheese sub, crispy chicken salad with roasted flatbread or turkey combo deli wrap, golden corn, fruit, vegetable and milk.
Tuesday: Baked pork fritter, cheeseburger, fresh baked turkey and cheese sub, fajita salad with tortilla chips or crispy chicken deli wrap, steamed broccoli florets, fruit, vegetable and milk.
Wednesday: Beef and bean burrito, corn dog, fresh baked combo sub, chef salad with roasted flatbread or grilled chicken deli wrap, peas, fruit, vegetable and milk.
Thursday: Tater hotdish with dinner roll, chicken nuggets, fresh baked ham and cheese sub, southwest salad with tortilla chips or turkey and cheddar deli wrap, baked beans, fruit, vegetable, rice crispy treat and milk.
Friday: Domino’s Pizza, grilled chicken sandwich, fresh baked ham and cheese sub, grilled chicken salad with roasted flatbread or fajita deli wrap, mixed vegetables, fruit, vegetable and milk.
*** School lunches are subject to change. ***