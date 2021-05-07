Monday: Grilled chicken sandwich or fresh baked dual-cheese sub, fresh baby carrots, green beans, fruit of the day and milk.
Tuesday: Popcorn chicken bites, fresh baked ham and cheese sub, fresh broccoli florets, golden corn, fruit of the day and milk.
Wednesday: Oven-roasted hot dog, fresh baked ham and turkey sub, fresh baby carrots, BBQ baked beans, fruit of the day and milk.
Thursday: Mozzarella bosco sticks with mariner dipping sauce, fresh baked turkey and cheese sub, fresh broccoli florets, mixed vegetables, fruit of the day, rice crispy treats and milk.
Friday: Domino’s pizza or fresh baked ham and turkey sub, fresh baby carrots, steamed broccoli florets, fruit of the day and milk.
*** School lunches are subject to change. ***