NORFOLK - Norfolk Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that occurred Friday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police and Norfolk Rescue were dispatched to a residence in the 1100 block of Blaine Street after an adult female was injured in a shooting incident.
The suspect had left the residence prior to officer’s arrival. The victim was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in critical condition.
A person of interest in the case is 28-year-old Deshawn Gleaton of Norfolk.
He is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes.
He is 6’8" and weighs 240 pounds.
He may be driving a 2007 Grey Buick LaCrosse with the license plate of 7-B6106.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Gleaton or information about this case you are asked to call the Norfolk Police Division.
Norfolk Police believe Deshawn Gleaton has left the Norfolk area and there is no public safety concerns for the immediate surrounding area.