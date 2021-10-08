A Norfolk man was placed into custody early Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of driving under the influence.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about noon Wednesday, Norfolk police received a report of a reckless driver. The reporting party was following a vehicle and advised that it was all over the road and driving unsafely, Bauer said.
The reporter provided a description and license plate for the vehicle and also continued to follow it until officers arrived in the area. Officers located the vehicle and observed it cross the center line twice within two blocks, Bauer said.
They then initiated a traffic stop and had contact with the driver, who was identified as 36-year-old Matthew Vaughan of Norfolk. During this contact, Bauer said, officers saw an open bottle of alcohol in the cup holder next to Vaughan and could smell alcohol emitting from him.
Vaughan was reportedly asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers but was unable to safely complete them. He also refused to submit to a preliminary breath test and refused a chemical test of his breath, Bauer said.
Vaughan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol — fourth offense, refusal to submit to a preliminary test and refusal to submit to a chemical test.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.