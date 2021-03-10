A Norfolk man was arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance after police allegedly found meth in his vehicle.
At about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk police officer performed a traffic stop near First Street and Norfolk Avenue for a traffic violation, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The driver was identified as Thomas Goettsch-Cutsinger, 36, of Norfolk. A check of his license showed that it was suspended, Bauer said, and Goettsch-Cutsinger was then arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension.
In a subsequent search of the vehicle, officers recovered a homemade glass pipe and a small clear bag containing a white crystalline substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. Goettsch-Cutsinger was then also arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.