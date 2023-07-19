On July 14, Ronald Mandl of Norfolk appeared before the Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court, with District Judge James Kube presiding. Following the dismissal of his charge and subsequent graduation in court, Mandl offered words of encouragement to other participants in the program.
For problem-solving court graduates, the ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision and full accountability.
Problem-solving courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders, which utilize a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure.
The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.