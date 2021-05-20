A 41-year-old Norfolk man was arrested for felony driving while intoxicated on Wednesday evening.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Highway 275 just east of Norfolk for a traffic violation just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The subsequent interaction with the lone driver led to the arrest of Simon Cassell, Unger said.
Cassell was arrested for driving while intoxicated-third offense and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Cassell was booked on the charges and later jailed pending the setting of bond, the sheriff said.