MADISON — A jury trial has been set for Dale Matteson of Norfolk in April.
The 51-year-old man appeared before Judge Mark Johnson on Friday morning with his attorney, Seth Morris. The trial has been set for Wednesday, April 14, at 9 a.m. in Madison County District Court.
Madison County Attorney Joseph Smith objected to an oral motion made by Matteson to continue his trial, and the motion was denied by Johnson.
The prosecution’s motion to release a jury list and questionnaires was sustained.
Matteson is charged with attempted incest and child abuse by death. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
The jury trial for Matteson is expected to last four days.