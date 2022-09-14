Norfolk High School’s homecoming dance will be Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Johnny Carson Theatre. The coronation for the school’s king and queen will be at 7:30 p.m., followed by the dance at 8 p.m. The candidates for Norfolk High School’s homecoming queen this year are (front row, from left) Cameryn Skiff, Cloe Klein, Ava Borgman, Kailyn Storovich and Tess Gall. The candidates for homecoming king are (back row, from left) Jack Borgmann, Kayden Kettler, Arazae Perrin, Mason Dixon and Alexander Cook.
What do you think?
Norfolk High School homecoming candidates
- Courtesy photo
-
-
- Comments
-
Sep 14
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 15
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 16
-
Sep 17