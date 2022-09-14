Norfolk High School’s homecoming dance will be Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Johnny Carson Theatre. The coronation for the school’s king and queen will be at 7:30 p.m., followed by the dance at 8 p.m. The candidates for Norfolk High School’s homecoming queen this year are (front row, from left) Cameryn Skiff, Cloe Klein, Ava Borgman, Kailyn Storovich and Tess Gall. The candidates for homecoming king are (back row, from left) Jack Borgmann, Kayden Kettler, Arazae Perrin, Mason Dixon and Alexander Cook.

