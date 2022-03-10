LINCOLN — The Norfolk Catholic Knights ended their season on a high note on Thursday morning, beating the Amherst Broncos 57-39 at Lincoln High School to claim third place in Class C2.
After the Knights led 5-2 to start the game, Amherst used a 12-0 run — capped off by threes from Austin Adelung and Scout Simons — to take the lead.
Late in the second quarter, the red and white responded with four threes — three from Ben Hammond and one from Brennen Kelley — to get the offense going. The defense held the Broncos to just two field goals and the Knights entered halftime up 24-19.
Amherst opened up the third on an 8-4 run, but Preston Burbach, Karter Kerkman and Hammond put Norfolk Catholic up by 15 heading into the final eight minutes.
The Knights began the fourth on an 8-0 run, enough to keep them ahead through the end of the game.
This is Norfolk Catholic’s best finish to a season since 2011, when they won the Class C1 state championship. Prior to this year, the Knights hadn’t made it to the state tournament since 2012.
NEBRASKA STATE C2 BOYS BASKETBALL CONSOLATION GAME
Amherst 14 5 9 11 — 39
NC 8 11 17 16 — 57
AMHERST (23-6): Austin Adelung 6, Nolan Eloe 6, Reilly Fisher 3, Keagan Killin 2, Joshua Klingelhoefer 4, Ethan Eloe 2, Scout Simmons 7, Kyler Jones 3, Tayje Hadwiger 6, Total 39.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC (23-5): Brennen Kelley 10, Preston Burbach 9, Ben Hammond 20, Karter Kerkman 3, Kade Pieper 11, Nolan Fennessy 4, Total 57.