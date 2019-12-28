Melissa West, co-founder of the Briggs & Barrett Project, was nominated for the Norfolk Area Person of the Year by Emily Afrank, who herself received the accolade in 2017 for her work on the development of Embrace Park.
Afrank said she first met West when she was working on raising funds for Embrace Park. West had reached out to Afrank, wanting to help in any way she could, Afrank said.
Afrank said it broke her heart to hear about Briggs’ death from SIDS in January 2018, but she was amazed at the way West — through her heartache — continued to think of others.
Afrank said in addition to working with area hospitals to provide safe sleep education to new parents and free monthly CPR classes, West has helped local parents heal after the tragedy of losing a child by assisting with the start of the annual Myers Retreat. The organization she co-founded also has donated more than $145,000 in Owlet Smart Socks in this year alone and recently worked with the City of Norfolk to develop the Nursery of Hope, in which more than 35 trees have been planted to honor children and babies who have died in the community.
“Melissa is not only a dreamer, but she is a doer, and if you need someone to execute and idea, she is someone you want on your team,” Afrank said in her nomination letter.