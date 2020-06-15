VALENTINE — The Niobrara National Scenic River, along with the Niobrara Council, is offering opportunities for the public to participate in scientific research on Friday afternoons.
These will continue through the end of July and will take place at the Niobrara National Scenic River Visitor Center in Valentine. Because of social distancing best practices, each session is limited to nine participants, and reservations may be made by calling 402-376-1901. Multiple sessions will be provided if needed. All ages are encouraged to participate.
These activities introduce the participant to a topic and show how it connects to the Niobrara River and instruction for an ongoing scientific research project. These activities may be done in your own communities or places you travel. Citizen science is the collection and analysis of data relating to the natural world by members of the public, typically as part of a collaborative project with professional scientists.
The schedule for June includes:
— June 19, Globe at Night: It was a dark and moonless night … when people from around the world go outside to evaluate the darkness of the sky in their area in this ongoing project.
— June 26, Creek Critters: Explore the tiny living things in the creek that indicate the water quality.
Niobrara National Scenic River is one of America’s National Scenic Rivers and a unit of the National Parks Service in Valentine.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Keep up with the latest information by following us on Facebook (Niobrara National Scenic River) and Instagram (@NiobraraRiverNPS). For more information, please call 402-376-1901 or visit www.nps.gov/niob. Visitor center hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. Admission is free of charge.