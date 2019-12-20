NORFOLK — A Norfolk man who was wanted was reportedly found Thursday to be in possession of a loaded firearm and subsequently jailed.
Capt. Mike Bauer said a Norfolk police officer observed a man he recognized as Dallas S. Rhinehart,
50, Norfolk, near Fifth Street and Elm Avenue at 4:22 p.m. Thursday.
The officer knew that Rhinehart had an active arrest warrant and had contact with him. Rhinehart was taken into custody on the warrant, Bauer said.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered
a loaded Charter Arms Bulldog .44 revolver that he had been carrying, Bauer said.
Rhinehart was arrested on the warrant along with possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and carrying a concealed weapon. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.