Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.34 Gerry Osborn
Albion 0.01 Airport
Belden 0.40 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 0.66 Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.40 John Carman
Hoskins 0.40 Mike Deck
Laurel 0.42 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.20 Marita Placek
Neligh 0.45 Richard Sanne
Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service
Norfolk, north central 0.28 Walter Haase
Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.15 Jim Bahm
O’Neill 0.16 Airport
Osmond 0.64 Glen Emery
Pierce 0.80 Gary Zimmer
Randolph 0.60 Gail Bazata
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.