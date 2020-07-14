National Weather Service NDN

Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.34 Gerry Osborn

Albion 0.01 Airport

Belden 0.40 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 0.66 Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.40 John Carman

Hoskins 0.40 Mike Deck

Laurel 0.42 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.20 Marita Placek

Neligh 0.45 Richard Sanne

Norfolk, airport 0.06 National Weather Service

Norfolk, north central 0.28 Walter Haase

Norfolk, Woodland Park 0.15 Jim Bahm

O’Neill 0.16 Airport

Osmond 0.64 Glen Emery

Pierce 0.80 Gary Zimmer

Randolph 0.60 Gail Bazata

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Next round of virus aid likely to go to schools

WASHINGTON (AP) — With President Donald Trump’s push to reopen schools, some advisers are advocating for a massive federal expenditure to make campuses safe as Congress compiles the next COVID-19 relief bill.

Latest crop report for week ending July 12

Crops continue to grow at a good pace, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 35% short, 52% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7%…

Ponca Tribe issues statement on Monday

The Tribal Council for the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska on Monday released a statement regarding recent news that at least two professional sports franchises — the Cleveland Major League Baseball team and the Washington National Football League team — review the use of Native American mascots and…