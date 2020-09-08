DODGE — The annual demolition derby in Dodge is a tradition that the community holds close to its heart, and the community wasn't about to let the event become a thing of the past.
After months of consideration and discussion, Dodge will hold its demo derby for the 51st year on Sunday, Sept. 13.
The derby was in limbo in mid-August, as the Dodge County Chamber of Commerce, which usually organizes the event, opted not to spearhead the operation of this year's derby because of current health guidelines. The chamber is still sponsoring the event, but it was left to the community to take the reins and decide how to move forward with this year's derby.
More than two dozen community members met on Aug. 18 and brainstormed how to operate the demo derby, according to Willie Anderson, a committee member. Anderson said several individuals began searching for volunteers that evening, and they had received enough commitments to go forth with the derby.
"It was really just a matter of getting enough help in order for everything to run smoothly," Anderson said. "It takes a lot of work to plan this stuff, and we (the community) are all pitching in so we can have the derby. Dodge is one of the longest-running demos in the country, and the people here just didn't want to see that disappear."
As a matter of fact, Dodge has the longest-running derby in Nebraska and the second longest-running derby in the United States, according to Bill McManigal, who directs derby competitors the day of the event.
Several demo derbies across the state this year were canceled, but attendance at the few derbies that took place had excellent turnouts, according to Anderson. Stanton hosted a two-day derby blowout at its county fair in early August, and West Point hosted its derby on Aug. 16. Approximately 90 drivers entered the West Point derby, which was a record turnout.
"We observed positive case numbers, and we never saw a spike in some of these other towns that have been having derbies," Anderson said. "That being said, we really value not putting anybody at risk. We're going to have several people taking temperatures at the gate, and everyone who wants to wear a mask is invited to do so; we're taking precautions to limit everyone's exposure."
Purse money at this year's event will be paid out to winners in the following classes: modified, limited weld, bone stock and ’90s and newer. Drivers between the ages of 16-18 will need a parental release to participate. Check-in on the day of the event will begin at 9 a.m., and the derby will begin at 1 p.m.
There is an admission fee to the Dodge Demo Derby for adults and high school students and a reduced rate for children from kindergarten through eighth grade. Admission is free for children under 5 years old. Attendance will not be limited, Anderson said, but attendees are encouraged to remain seated with their small groups rather than intermingle amongst the crowd. Concessions also will be available at the derby and, unlike previous years, all food will be wrapped before serving to the public.
Don Bayer, a volunteer, estimated that the 2019 Dodge Demo Derby had between 800-900 attendees. Bayer said there are usually around 50 entrants, and he anticipates that both public attendance and driver entry numbers will remain the same this year.
Deven Ortmeier, a local who competes in the derby himself and also is among the dozens of community members helping plan and promote the derby, said 50 is a good number of entries, especially because building a car is much more difficult and expensive now than it was 20-30 years ago.
Ortmeier said he's proud of the large number of people in Dodge who have banded together to keep one of the most storied derbies in Nebraska alive.
"Rather than just one or two guys taking charge of the whole thing, a bunch of people started making phone calls and decided to step up and chip in," Ortmeier said. "This is my hometown derby, and I wanted to help move it forward along with everyone else. There are a lot of people who haven't been to any derbies this year, so there are lots of cars waiting to be wrecked."