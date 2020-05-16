The COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t stopped Big Bang Boom from planning a bigger event than ever before for its 45th year.
Assuming the virus doesn’t prevent it, this year’s Big Bang Boom will be a three-day event. This year, Big Bang Boom will start Friday, July 3, with a Music in the Park concert, a wingfest and a car show, said Don Wisnieski, president of Big Bang Boom.
On Saturday, the normal Big Bang Boom events will take place, culminating with a world-class fireworks show, Wisnieski said. On Sunday morning, there will be a community-wide church service.
Wisnieski said he hopes the pandemic will not interfere with the event. Planning has gone ahead as usual.
“You can cancel the day before,” he said, “but you can’t plan it the day before.”
The virus has already had an impact on the event, though. Fundraising is down by almost 50% at present, Wisnieski said.
“I understand people are just hanging on to things a little tighter this year,” he said. “I don’t blame them.”
Still, this year’s fireworks will be the biggest yet. The budget was increased, and more money will be spent on the show than previously, Wisnieski said.
While trying to grow the event this year is risky, given the uncertainty, the reward could be big, Wisnieski said.
A decade-old report estimated the event brought in about $1.3 million to the community for the one day, Wisnieski said. Most years, the fireworks show has an estimated 30,000 viewers, including the 18,000 to 22,000 at Skyview Lake, and Big Bang Boom has been touted as Northeast Nebraska’s biggest one-day event.
In Ralston, the city has called off its annual Independence Day parade and fireworks show, and city officials there are exploring the possibility of a fireworks show around Labor Day that would honor the metro area’s first responders and front-line medical personnel.
“It’s hard to imagine July 4 in Ralston without an Independence Day parade,” said Rick Hoppe, city administrator, in a press release, “but we simply cannot safely bring 50,000 people together and protect their health.”
Plans are being made in case Big Bang Boom has to be postponed. No backup date has been set yet, but Labor Day would be a possibility, Wisnieski said, but he hopes it won’t come to that.
“We’re looking for a great show and a great turnout,” he said.