NORFOLK — The holiday season is also the season of giving and a time to share smiles with those around you.
As you gather to drink hot cocoa and sing carols with family and friends, it’s important to remember there are seniors in your community who would love to celebrate, too. However, many seniors live alone, without someone to share this special time.
Home Instead Senior Care is once again offering the Norfolk community a chance to spread joy to local seniors.
Through the Be a Santa to a Senior program, community members can give a senior a special holiday gift. Since the program’s inception in 2003, the Be a Santa to a Senior program has mobilized more than 60,000 volunteers, provided approximately 1.2 million gifts and brightened the season for more than 700,000 deserving seniors nationwide.
“The Be a Santa to a Senior program is all about including seniors in the joy of the holiday season,” said Tanya Babel, business development manager of the Norfolk Home Instead Senior Care office. “A simple gift shows them they are a loved and cherished member of our community.”
Be a Santa to a Senior is a true community program, with generous support from local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers and members of the community.
The Home Instead Senior Care office serving Norfolk has partnered with Northeast Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, Norfolk Senior Center, Heritage House in Columbus, AseraCare Hospice and Premier Marketing to help with gift collection and distribution.
Visit the Nebraska Created store in the Sunset Plaza in Norfolk and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13. The tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions.
Holiday shoppers may choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to worry about wrapping — community volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.
The Be a Santa to a Senior tree can be found at Nebraska Created at 1700 Market Lane in Norfolk.