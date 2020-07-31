Because of the 4-H families and volunteers, the 2020 Madison County 4-H and FFA Showcase was considered a success.
Close to 560 volunteer hours were recorded. Judging of static exhibits began June 27 at the Madison County Fairgrounds. Food and gardening was judged the week of July 13. More than 1,200 projects were exhibited by cloverbuds (age 5 to 7) and 4-H members (age 8 to 18). The presentation contest, livestock judging, fashion show, and favorite food contest also took place throughout the week.
Small animal and livestock shows were held July 6-11. In all, 114 4-H and FFA youth participated in the animal showcase.
Outstanding 4-H exhibits
Photography unit one, Becca Arkfeld, Battle Creek; photography unit two, Ashlyn Reynolds, Norfolk; photography unit three, Stacey Frisch, Madison; citizenship, Mercedes Barg, Norfolk; heritage, Britney Kreikemeier, Meadow Grove; heirloom treasures, Hayden Ferguson, Norfolk; sewing for fun, Ashley Schutt, Meadow Grove; clothing level one, Sydney Patzel, Newman Grove; clothing level two, Breanna Borchers, Battle Creek; clothing level three, Dakota Hoffmann, Norfolk; beyond the needle, Stacey Frisch, Madison; quilt quest, Mercedes Barg, Norfolk; shopping in style, Emma Canham, Norfolk; human development, Serenity Strong, Newman Grove; safety, Carter Howard, Norfolk; design decisions, Leah Podliska, Madison; design decisions; Serenity Strong, Newman Grove; design my place, Emily Miller, Norfolk; portfolio pathways, Leah Rast, Newman Grove; sketchbook crossroads, Leah Podliska, Madison; aerospace, Breanna Borchers, Battle Creek; robotics, Nicholas Miller, Norfolk; veterinary science, Brittany Borchers, Battle Creek; wildlife/conservation, Brittany Borchers, Battle Creek; floriculture, Mercedes Barg, Norfolk; special garden project, Serenity Strong, Newman Grove; gardening, Serenity Strong, Newman Grove; food preservation, Leah Podliska, Madison; Cooking 101: cookies, Kolby Pfeifer, Madison; Cooking 101: muffins, Katy Nathan, Norfolk; Cooking 101: healthy snack, Ashley Schutt, Meadow Grove; Cooking 101: bars, Katy Nathan, Norfolk; Cooking 201, Savannah Tillotson, Norfolk; Cooking 301, Tessa Ferguson, Norfolk; Cooking 401, Leah Rast, Newman Grove.
FFA showcase champions
Feeder heifers, Carson Anderson, Newman Grove; junior horse-trail, Colter Austin, Meadow Grove; senior cat showmanship, Mercedes Barg, Norfolk; senior sheep showmanship, Eli Blum, Norfolk; market goat \h— withers or does, Eli Blum, Norfolk; senior meat goat showmanship, Kadence Blum, Norfolk; breeding meat goat — yearling does, Kadence Blum, Norfolk; market lamb, Kadence Blum, Norfolk; pair of market lambs, Kadence Blum, Norfolk; intermediate horse —western horsemanship, MaKyla Books, Norfolk; intermediate horse — reining, MaKyla Books, Norfolk; clothing level II, Breanna Borchers, Battle Creek; intermediate rabbit showmanship, Brittany Borchers, Battle Creek; intermediate swine showmanship, Kiara Brachle, Norfolk; junior cat showmanship, Kiara Brachle, Norfolk; junior rabbit showmanship, Leslieann Brandl, Humphrey; rabbit breeding class — senior does, Leslieann Brandl, Humphrey; intermediate dairy showmanship, Wyatt Brandl, Humphrey; rabbit breeding class — senior buck, Wyatt Brandl, Humphrey; junior horse-western horsemanship, Shylo Butler, Norfolk; junior horse — reining, Shylo Butler, Norfolk; junior horse showmanship, Shylo Butler, Norfolk.
Intermediate cake decorating, Gracyn Canham, Norfolk; senior horse — trail, Alisha Dahlberg, Humphrey; cow and calf pair, Natasha Dahlberg, Humphrey; companion animal, Oliver Daniel, Norfolk; senior favorite foods table, Tessa Ferguson, Norfolk; junior horse — western riding, Allyx Forre, Newman Grove; junior horse — pole bending, Allyx Forre, Newman Grove; junior horse — barrel racing, Allyx Forre, Newman Grove; horse — 4-year-olds and over geldings, Allyx Forre, Newman Grove; intermediate horse — western riding, Brooke Forre, Newman Grove; intermediate horse — trail, Brooke Forre, Newman Grove; intermediate horse — pole bending, Brooke Forre, Newman Grove; intermediate horse — barrel racing, Brooke Forre, Newman Grove; horse — ranch pleasure, Jace Forre, Newman Grove; market barrow, Stacey Frisch, Madison; exotic animals, Stacey Frisch, Madison; junior beef showmanship, Elliott Hansen, Norfolk; breeding beef overall, Elliott Hansen, Norfolk; clothing level III, Dakota Hoffmann, Norfolk; senior bucket calf, Dakota Hoffmann, Norfolk; intermediate beef showmanship, Trevor Koenig, Norfolk; illustrated presentation, Britney Kreikemeier, Meadow Grove; show and tell presentation, Nickolas Kreikemeier, Meadow Grove; market gilt, Nickolas Kreikemeier, Meadow Grove; pair of market hogs, Nickolas Kreikemeier, Meadow Grove; horse — 3-year-olds and under mares and geldings, Camrynn Marx, Wisner; Jackson Mazuch, Norfolk; sewing for fun, Christina Miller, Norfolk; intermediate horse — western pleasure, Halie Nelsen, Newman Grove; intermediate horse showmanship, Halie Nelsen, Newman Grove.
Senior beef showmanship, Autumn Patzel, Newman Grove; market heifers, Autumn Patzel, Newman Grove; model clothing I, Kailey Patzel, Newman Grove; intermediate sheep showmanship, Kailey Patzel, Newman Grove; intermediate bucket calf, Kailey Patzel, Newman Grove; clothing level I, Sydney Patzel, Newman Grove; junior sheep showmanship, Sydney Patzel, Newman Grove; junior bucket calf, Sydney Patzel, Newman Grove; feeder lambs, Sydney Patzel, Newman Grove; pair of feeder lambs, Sydney Patzel, Newman Grove; breeding ewe lambs, Trenton Patzel, Newman Grove; senior swine showmanship, Trenton Patzel, Newman Grove; junior poultry showmanship, Franklin Polacek, Norfolk; intermediate poultry showmanship, Journee Reeson, Hoskins; horse — 4-year olds and over mares, Grace Robinson, Norfolk; horse — walk trot pleasure, Grace Robinson, Norfolk; horse — walk trot horsemanship, Grace Robinson, Norfolk; junior dog showmanship, Margaret Robinson, Norfolk; horse — English pleasure, Margaret Robinson, Norfolk; horse — English equitation, Margaret Robinson, Norfolk; overall dog, Margaret Robinson, Norfolk; bantam exotic, Marcus Schultz, Norfolk; standard poultry, Marcus Schultz, Norfolk; model sewing for fun, Ashley Schutt, Meadow Grove; beginning cake decorating, Ashley Schutt, Meadow Grove; junior favorite foods table, Ashley Schutt, Meadow Grove; junior swine showmanship, Ashley Schutt, Meadow Grove; senior dairy showmanship, Cameryn Skiff, Norfolk; dairy spring yearlings, Makenna Skiff, Norfolk; dairy 2-year-olds, Makenna Skiff, Norfolk; 4-H cat, Josie Stenger, Norfolk; model STEAM clothing II, Serenity Strong, Newman Grove; junior horse — western pleasure, Baylar Taake, Norfolk; dairy intermediate calves, Ethan Wieseler, Creston; senior rabbit showmanship, Ebony Zarello, Norfolk; advanced cake decorating, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek; senior horse — western pleasure, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek; senior horse — western horsemanship, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek; senior horse — western riding, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek; senior horse — reining, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek; senior horse — pole bending, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek; senior horse — barrel racing, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek; senior horse showmanship, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek.
Reserve champions
4-H cat, Mercedes Barg, Norfolk; breeding yearling sheep, Eli Blum, Norfolk; senior meat goat showmanship, Eli Blum, Norfolk; breeding meat goat — yearling does, Eli Blum, Norfolk; senior sheep showmanship, Kadence Blum, Norfolk; market goat — withers or does, Kadence Blum, Norfolk; halter — 4-year-olds and over mares, MaKyla Books, Norfolk; intermediate horse showmanship, MaKyla Books, Norfolk; intermediate cake decorating, Breanna Borchers, Battle Creek; senior rabbit showmanship, Breanna Borchers, Battle Creek; companion animal, Brittany Borchers, Battle Creek; intermediate swine showmanship, Carter Brabec, Madison; market gilt, Dylan Brabec, Madison; dairy spring yearlings, Wyatt Brandl, Humphrey; intermediate rabbit showmanship, Wyatt Brandl, Humphrey; horse — ranch pleasure, Shylo Butler, Norfolk; senior horse — western pleasure, Alisha Dahlberg, Humphrey; senior horse — western horsemanship, Alisha Dahlberg, Humphrey; senior horse — western riding, Alisha Dahlberg, Humphrey; senior horse showmanship, Alisha Dahlberg, Humphrey;\!q feeder heifers, Cejay Dahlberg, Humphrey; cow and calf pair, Cejay Dahlberg, Humphrey; intermediate bucket calf, Payton Fehringer, Newman Grove; horse — walk trot pleasure, Payton Fehringer, Newman Grove; junior horse — western pleasure, Allyx Forre, Newman Grove; junior horse — reining, Allyx Forre, Newman Grove; junior horse — trail, Allyx Forre, Newman Grove; junior horse — western riding, Jace Forre, Newman Grove.
Senior favorite foods table, Stacey Frisch, Madison; advanced cake decorating, Alivia Gubbels, Norfolk; intermediate beef showmanship, Myranda Hansen, Norfolk; clothing level III, Alexis Hoffmann, Norfolk; senior bucket calf, Alexis Hoffmann, Norfolk; model STEAM clothing III, Dakota Hoffmann, Norfolk; pair of market hogs, Rachel Jackson, Madison; breeding beef overall, Kyler Jeffrey, Norfolk; junior bucket calf, Kyler Jeffrey, Norfolk; junior beef showmanship, Kaitlyn Koenig, Norfolk; senior swine showmanship, Britney Kreikemeier, Meadow Grove; illustrated presentation, Hunter Kreikemeier, Meadow Grove; intermediate sheep showmanship, Dylan Luetkenhaus, Lindsay.
Intermediate horse — pole bending, Camrynn Marx, Wisner; intermediate dog showmanship, Jackson Mazuch, Norfolk; intermediate horse — western horsemanship, Halie Nelsen, Newman Grove; market steers, Cora Patzel, Newman Grove; model sewing for fun, Kailey Patzel, Newman Grove; sewing for fun, Kailey Patzel, Newman Grove; market lamb, Kailey Patzel, Newman Grove; pair of market lambs, Kailey Patzel, Newman Grove; feeder lambs, Kailey Patzel, Newman Grove; pair of feeder lambs, Kailey Patzel, Newman Grove; junior swine showmanship, Sydney Patzel, Newman Grove; rabbit breeding class — senior does, Brock Pfeifer, Madison; junior rabbit showmanship, Kolby Pfeifer, Madison; dog obedience, Kolby Pfeifer, Madison; rabbit breeding class — senior buck, Taylor Pfeifer, Madison; market barrow, Franklin Polacek, Norfolk.
Senior beef showmanship, Ellie Rankin, Newman Grove; senior cat showmanship, Leah Rast, Newman Grove; dog agility, Leah Rast, Newman Grove; overall dog, Leah Rast, Newman Grove; junior horse — pole bending, Jett Reichmuth, Humphrey; junior horse — barrel racing, Jett Reichmuth, Humphrey; intermediate horse — western pleasure, Margaret Robinson, Norfolk; intermediate horse — trail, Margaret Robinson, Norfolk; junior poultry showmanship, Marcus Schultz, Norfolk; bantam exotic, Marcus Schultz, Norfolk; model clothing I, Ashley Schutt, Meadow Grove; junior cat showmanship, Ashley Schutt, Meadow Grove; clothing level I, Thomas Seevers, Norfolk; beginning cake decorating, Thomas Seevers, Norfolk; junior dog showmanship, Kamden Showalter, Norfolk; dairy junior calf, Cameryn Skiff, Norfolk; dairy dry cow, Cameryn Skiff, Norfolk; senior dairy showmanship, Makenna Skiff, Norfolk; clothing level II, Serenity Strong, Newman Grove; junior favorite foods table, Serenity Strong, Newman Grove; junior horse — western horsemanship, Baylar Taake, Norfolk; junior horse showmanship, Baylar Taake, Norfolk; senior horse — pole bending, James Torres, Lindsay; intermediate dairy showmanship, Ethan Wieseler, Creston; senior horse — reining class, Jennarose Zierke, Norfolk; senior horse — barrel racing, Jennarose Zierke, Norfolk; senior horse — trail class, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek; horse — 4-year-olds and over geldings, Mya Zohner, Battle Creek.