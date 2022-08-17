Tiny house developments could be on the horizon for Norfolk.
At the Tuesday morning meeting of the Norfolk Planning Commission, commissioners voted unanimously to enact a piece of the official city code that would allow for the creation of tiny house districts.
“This is something that’s been discussed for quite a while,” said city planner Valerie Grimes. “We’ve had a few subcommittees on it to kind of get direction on how the council wanted to move forward with this.”
Tiny houses — commonly featured on various home-themed TV shows — are defined in Norfolk’s city code as a dwelling ranging from 70 square feet to 649 square feet in size. A house of 650 square feet or more may be built in any district zoned R-1 (Residential-1) through R-3, but anything smaller is considered a tiny home, which currently does not have a zoning designation in Norfolk, Grimes said.
“It’s actually a new district. It’s actually the RT district, I believe,” she said.
Grimes said the RT district is designed as an acre of land with a lot size of 1,200 square feet. (For comparison, R-1 lot sizes are a minimum of 7,000 square feet.) Twenty-five tiny homes could fit on one gross acre and still have room for sidewalks and roads, Grimes said. All tiny homes will be permanent and hooked up to utilities.
“It’s supposed to be kind of a community — a little neighborhood on its own — so you don’t have tiny houses kind of sporadically in amongst larger lots,” Grimes said.
Developers hoping to establish a tiny house district will be able to choose from a variety of options. The landowner can plat the development, bring the plat to the planning commission and city council and then sell off the lots so people own the land under the tiny house, or the landowner can maintain ownership while establishing the entire development and renting out the tiny houses, Grimes said.
“There’s multiple ways that this can be set up,” Grimes said.
Each home will have only a 10-foot setback, and no parking space will be required for each house in an area zoned RT.
Grimes said she believed tiny house areas probably would work best in an area with nearby transit and be located within walking distance of work and shopping.
“They are hopefully going to be affordable,” Grimes said. “If you have a 400-square-foot house versus 1,500 square feet, hopefully that’s going to be more affordable to live in.”
THE PUBLIC hearing also amended various code sections to allow accessory dwelling units in residential zoning districts.
Grimes described the units as similar to tiny houses, but they are an accessory dwelling for anyone who has a single-family dwelling as a primary structure.
“Actually you used to see them probably in the early 1900s a lot of times. You could hear them (referred to) as carriage units or mother-in-law units,” she said.
Grimes said the city was approached by a homeowner a while back about building a second floor over a detached garage to create a living quarters for himself after he had paid off the mortgage on his primary living space. The homeowner wanted to rent out his home while he lived above his garage, she said.
“I couldn’t find a way to let him do that. ... This would allow him to do that if he still wants to do that,” she said.
No one spoke in favor of or in opposition to the changes at the public hearing. After brief discussion, commissioners voted unanimously to approve recommendation of the amendment, and some expressed excitement over the possibility of a tiny house development in Norfolk.
“I’m excited to see the tiny houses,” commission chairman Dan Spray said. “There are some really nice ones out there.”